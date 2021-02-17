India vs England: England's Test priority questioned after player rotation
As if their comprehensive defeat in the second test against India was not bad enough, England's rigid rotation policy has now prompted complaints that test cricket is no more their priority.
The team under Joe Root had embarked on their Asia tour by leaving out speedster Jofra Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes for the Sri Lanka leg as part of their policy to keep multi-format players fresh.
Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood were rested for the first two tests against India after England's 2-0 sweep in Sri Lanka.
Jos Buttler returned home after the first match in India and Moeen Ali was granted leave after playing the second test in which he was England's most successful bowler as well as their second-innings top scorer.
ALSO READ | ‘There was some pressure’: Kuldeep Yadav reveals how discussions with Ashwin helped him ‘bowl in right areas’
Moeen will rejoin the team in India ahead of the five-match Twenty20 series next month but former England captain Michael Vaughan questioned the tinkering with the squad.
"After 2019 we were told England’s priority would be winning back the Ashes," Vaughan wrote in the Daily Telegraph.
"But in four Test matches this year they have already used 19 players. That to me, shows Test cricket is not the priority."
Vaughan questioned why Buttler and Bairstow were not rested from the Twenty20 matches instead.
England have maintained the rotation policy was aimed at limiting a player's time in bio-secure bubbles.
"I just feel sorry for Joe Root," Vaughan wrote.
"I don't know what is going on behind the scenes but if I was Test captain I would not be agreeing to it. I want my best team playing every game this year."
All the same, England's Twenty20 preference would be understandable considering they will return to India later this year chasing a second 20-overs World Cup title.
ALSO READ | ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin & other protagonists of Chennai win move up
Vaughan's former teammate Kevin Pietersen and Australia spin great Shane Warne were also baffled by England's handling of their players.
Warne tweeted, questioning "why England decided to rest players with 7/8 (days) till the next one. Is that not enough time to recover? Needed 2 weeks? Really?"
The third test, a day-night game, begins in Ahmedabad on Feb. 24.
Root has no complaints with the squad at his disposal though.
"I think we've got some wonderfully talented players and a squad of players that is more than capable of winning here," he said after Tuesday's loss in Chennai.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin & other protagonists of Chennai win move up
- India vs England: Ashwin’s second-innings century at his home ground in Chennai has lifted him 14 places to 81st in the list of batsmen, and while he remains seventh among bowlers after grabbing eight wickets in the match
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He did not make the same mistake': Nehra hails India bowler after super show
- India vs England: Ashish Nehra loved watching the India bowler perform in Chennai, but it wasn't R Ashwin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket
- South Africa' Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There was some pressure, having not played a lot of Tests in last 2 years'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Test hero R Ashwin play T20 World Cup for India? Off-spinner answers
- During the post-match press-conference, Ashwin was asked if he still dreams of playing the T20 World Cup in India this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'One good Test match doesn't make you a good keeper': Vaughan on Pant
- India vs England: Vaughan reckons one Test match is not enough and that Pant needs to keep doing it more often to be called a good wicketkeeper.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I was overthinking it’: Ashwin credits teammate for giving crucial batting tip
- India vs England: In the last two series, R Ashwin has shown his credentials with the bat while making sure he is still regarded as the premier spinner in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSK CEO gives major update on Dhoni and Fleming's participation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18
- IPL 2021 Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Test priority questioned after player rotation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Rishabh Pant responds to Gilchrist's words of appreciation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Root apologises to Ali for saying all-rounder 'chose' to go home: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli certainly should not be playing in Ahmedabad next week: Lloyd
- India vs England: David Lloyd has come down heavily on India captain Virat Kohli for his argument with on-field umpire during around close of play on Day 3 of the India vs England Test in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox