'He knows what is his formula': Laxman explains why Virat Kohli is 'such an important player for Indian cricket'

There were a lot of question marks over the form of Virat Kohli over the past month. The run-machine had a few setbacks in the past month where he accumulated three ducks. He was dismissed without opening his account in the first T20 against England and his patchy innings was criticised by experts.

However, Kohli silenced all his critics with a match-winning knock against England in the second T20 international at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli hit an unbeaten 73 to win the match as India levelled the five-match series 1-1. Kohli looked at his vintage best during his 49-ball innings as he cut and pulled England bowlers with ease.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman was impressed by Kohli’s innings as he commented that great players like Virat don’t repeat mistakes but learn from them.

“It was another example today why Virat Kohli is such an important player for Indian cricket and why he is such a great player. He doesn't repeat his mistakes, he learns from them," said Laxman on Star Sports.

“We saw in the last match that he showed the hurry in the first few deliveries and because of that he got out off Adil Rashid's bowling. But today he took his time and he knows what is his formula," added Laxman.

"Generally whenever Virat Kohli performs consistently in the T20 format, he takes his time, gets set and after that his strike rate changes. He doesn't depend on fours and sixes only, converts ones into twos because he gives absolute emphasis on fitness.”

“So, this is definitely a learning. Everyone should know what is their strength. Pollard and Chris Gayle's strengths are to play the big shots. Virat Kohli's strength is to hit fours and sixes with conventional cricketing shots and keeping the pressure on the bowlers," Laxman concluded.