Home / Cricket / 'He will be one of the greats when he finishes': Former England pacer calls India bowler 'world-class performer'
File image of Steve Harmison. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He will be one of the greats when he finishes': Former England pacer calls India bowler 'world-class performer'

  • India vs England: Impressed with what he saw, Harmison is convinced that the India bowler will finish as one of the all-time greats by the time his career winds up.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:39 AM IST

After the beating in Chennai, India have turned things around magnificently in the second Test at the same venue. Led by Rohit Sharma's superlative 161 in the first innings, India attained further ascendency when R Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings. With India acquiring a first-innings lead of 195, they found themselves in trouble in the second innings at 106/6 before Virat Kohli and R Ashwin stitched a 96-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Kohli looked set to break his century drought, such was in control, but the India captain was out LBW for 62. But Ashwin kept India going with a brilliant century – his 5th in Test cricket – to go with a 29th five-wicket haul. Impressed with what he saw of Ashwin, former England fast bowler Steve Harmison is convinced that the off-spinner will finish as one of the all-time greats by the time his career winds up.

"He's a world-class performer. When you talk about top-class spin bowlers, he will be one of the greats of the game when he finishes. He's got huge skill level, determination and guts in a fight - we've seen that when he was out in Australia [with India] recently," Harmison told Sky Sports News. "In this series so far, he's been fantastic with the ball and to do what he did - when you look at the stats, it's the third time he's taken five wickets and scored a century."

Currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India, Ashwin is inching towards the 400-wicket mark in Tests. His century on Monday was his first against a team other than West Indies, and one that helped him surpass the likes of Jacques Kallis and Garfield Sobers in a unique list. Ashwin has now thrice achieved the feat of scoring a century and picking up a five-wicket haul in the same Test and is next only to the great Ian Botham, who has done it five times. Harmison couldn't help but marvel at Ashwin and his greatness.

"Sir Ian Botham did it five times and looking at the other names that are on that list, the likes of Sir Garfield Sobers and people like that with such an achievement, it speaks volumes for how good the guy is. He's very, very difficult to combat and play against. He has taken the game away from England with the bat, but the way he's bowled against them has been a constant threat," Harmison added.

