India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah goes past Javagal Srinath to achieve unique feat in Chennai
Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.(PTI)
cricket

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah goes past Javagal Srinath to achieve unique feat in Chennai

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah was included in the playing XI for the first Test against England.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:17 AM IST

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Friday surpassed Javagal Srinath to achieve a rare feat, as he made his home debut in the longest format, after playing 17 overseas Tests. Bumrah had made his Test debut in the 2018 Test series against South Africa. Since then, he has played 17 Tests in South Africa, England, West Indies, New Zealand, and Australia, in which he has taken 79 wickets at an average of 21.59.

But on Friday, the pacer was included in the playing XI for the first Test against England in Chennai, marking his first game at home.

India vs England 1st Test - Live Score and Updates

This is the longest any Indian player had to wait to play his first Test on Indian soil after making the debut. Here is the list to make the stat clear:

Most away Tests played at the time of maiden home Test (India)

17 JASPRIT BUMRAH

12 Javagal Srinath

11 RP Singh

10 Sachin Tendulkar

10 Ashish Nehra

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat. "We are going to bat first. We are going to try and get the best of this wicket, think it will deteriorate as the game moves forward and maybe go up down for the seamers and take spin for the spinners. I do enjoy playing cricket in India. Looking forward to a great series," Root said at the toss.

India captain Virat Kohli added that he would have opted to bat as well. "Would have batted first as well. It was an amazing phase for us, having a child is an amazing feeling and combined with the way the team played in Australia. We are not thinking about the Test championship at the moment, just take one game at a time. I come in, Ishant is back. Nadeem plays his second game, Ashwin and Washi, both are starting. Same batting order from the Brisbane Test."

