India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah goes past Javagal Srinath to achieve unique feat in Chennai
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Friday surpassed Javagal Srinath to achieve a rare feat, as he made his home debut in the longest format, after playing 17 overseas Tests. Bumrah had made his Test debut in the 2018 Test series against South Africa. Since then, he has played 17 Tests in South Africa, England, West Indies, New Zealand, and Australia, in which he has taken 79 wickets at an average of 21.59.
But on Friday, the pacer was included in the playing XI for the first Test against England in Chennai, marking his first game at home.
India vs England 1st Test - Live Score and Updates
This is the longest any Indian player had to wait to play his first Test on Indian soil after making the debut. Here is the list to make the stat clear:
Most away Tests played at the time of maiden home Test (India)
17 JASPRIT BUMRAH
12 Javagal Srinath
11 RP Singh
10 Sachin Tendulkar
10 Ashish Nehra
Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat. "We are going to bat first. We are going to try and get the best of this wicket, think it will deteriorate as the game moves forward and maybe go up down for the seamers and take spin for the spinners. I do enjoy playing cricket in India. Looking forward to a great series," Root said at the toss.
India captain Virat Kohli added that he would have opted to bat as well. "Would have batted first as well. It was an amazing phase for us, having a child is an amazing feeling and combined with the way the team played in Australia. We are not thinking about the Test championship at the moment, just take one game at a time. I come in, Ishant is back. Nadeem plays his second game, Ashwin and Washi, both are starting. Same batting order from the Brisbane Test."
'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test
- The former England captain though gave credit to Kohli for his role in creating a winning mentality in the Indian team, which he said was evident even when Kohli was away on paternity leave while the team battled in Australia.
Sachin predicts when the ball will start reverse swinging in Chennai Test
- With the first Test starting tomorrow, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has predicted when the ball is likely to start reverse swinging. Tendulkar expects the Chennai track to have bounce due to the red soil content.
India vs England: Kohli throws light on relationship with Rahane
- Kohli stressed on the fact that the camaraderie among the bunch is great and said that everyone works towards the only goal of helping India win matches.
