Jofra Archer reveals one trait of Jasprit Bumrah he admires, names his biggest threat from Indian line-up

Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah are two fast bowlers who have made a name for themselves in the shortest time. Bumrah, since bursting on to the international scene in 2016, followed by a Test debut two years later, has quickly become arguably the best all-format fast bowler in the world. But Archer is not far behind. After much deliberation, the young fast bowler was included in England's 2019 World Cup plans and he repaid the trust showed in selectors by picking up 20 wickets from 11 matches in the team's victorious World Cup campaign.

The following month, Archer made his Test debut for England in the Ashes and bowled one of the most menacing spells of fast bowling in history, when he knocked over Australia batsman Steve Smith at Lord's. A lot of noise about the upcoming Test series between India and England has been about the battle between Bumrah and Archer, and what the two pacers are capable of bringing to the table. Bumrah and Archer are a lot alike. Both are young, quick, the best fast bowlers of their respective countries and arguably the two best pacers in the world.

Which is why Archer doesn't mind admitting his admiration for his Indian bowling counterpart. With the Test series in India being Archer's first real test in the sub-continent, given the fact that he will be up against one of the best batting line-ups in the world on their soil. It wouldn't hurt Archer if he picks up a few things watching Indian bowlers and their performance in Australia.

During a virtual media press conference on Tuesday, Archer was asked whether he admires Bumrah, and his answer was a short and crisp 'Yes'. And when asked what he likes about him, the fast bowler responded by saying, 'I guess his consistency', after taking a long pause.

Archer was asked whom he considers his biggest threat from the Indian batting line-up, to which his reply was to the point. "It doesn't matter. Everyone... from 1 to 6," he said. However, Archer did mention on where he stands in terms of his preparation towards bowling on Indian pitches. Remember, Archer has only played IPL cricket in India for the Rajasthan Royals, picking up 46 wickets from 35 matches. Although those are decent figures, it's nothing like the rigours of bowling in a Test match on Indian soil for a fast bowler.

"We've had a few bowling meetings, and we'll probably going to have one more before the game starts. We're going to see the wicket, but until then we will come up with a plan and then we'll stick to it wholeheartedly. And if it changes then we'll all adjust to suit," he said.