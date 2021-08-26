India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Shami castles Burns for 61 as India claim first wicket; Malan joins Hameed

India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 2: 35 minutes into the second day and India finally managed to get their first breakthrough. After exactly 50 overs, Mohammed Shami clean bowled Rory Burns on 51. Left-hander Dawid Malan joined Haseeb Hameed in the middle.





Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2:

