India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Shami castles Burns for 61 as India claim first wicket; Malan joins Hameed
India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 2: 35 minutes into the second day and India finally managed to get their first breakthrough. After exactly 50 overs, Mohammed Shami clean bowled Rory Burns on 51. Left-hander Dawid Malan joined Haseeb Hameed in the middle.
AUG 26, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Dawid Malan walks in
Dawid Malan, playing his first Test in over three years, is the new batter in.
And we also have a bowling change.
Jasprit Bumrah replaces Ishant Sharma.
ENG are 136/1 after 51 overs.
AUG 26, 2021 04:08 PM IST
OUT! BOWLED HIM
OUT! India have finally managed to get a breakthrough.
Shami castles Burns. From around the wicket, Shami angles the ball into the stumps from a wide angle. The ball pitches on length and jags in sharply through the bat-and-pad gap of Burns to clip the top of off.
Burns walks back after a well-made 61.
ENG are 135/1 after 50 overs, leading by 57 runs.
AUG 26, 2021 04:05 PM IST
No success in the first 30
No wickets for India in the first half an hour of the day and on the other hand, England have scored 15 runs to increase their lead to 57.
Ishant Sharma isn't able to extract much from the pitch and has been largely ineffective.
AUG 26, 2021 03:48 PM IST
FOUR! Hameed up and running
FOUR! As we have seen so far, Hameed is very strong square of the wicket. Shami drags the ball towards Hameed's pads and the batsman clips it comfortably to the deep square-leg boundary.
Shami finishes with a bouncer.
ENG are 130/0 after 46 overs.
AUG 26, 2021 03:46 PM IST
No sun but still no wickets
At the start of the day, Indian fans were licking their lips at the sight of dark, grey clouds looming over Headingley. However, Indian bowlers haven't been able to threaten the English batsmen.
AUG 26, 2021 03:45 PM IST
off-colour Ishant
FOUR! The field for Burns has been set as such, with two slips and backward short leg, that it requires Ishant Sharma to come around the wicket and angle the ball into Burns from a wide angle. However, the margin of error is low and this boundary through deep square leg region bears testament.
Ishant hasn't been able to show great control thus far. He is either bowling too wide or straying down leg.
ENG are 126/0 after 45 overs.
AUG 26, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Shami to operate from the other end
Mohammed Shami is operating from the other end and he begins with a bouncer to Burns.
Shami begins with a maiden
ENG 121/0 after 44 overs.
AUG 26, 2021 03:31 PM IST
AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!
Ishant Sharma to Rory Burns for the first ball of the day!
Sharma strays down the leg first ball and batsmen run a single.
It's quite chilly out there, 16 degrees celsius, which is why the players have their sleeveless jumpers on.
ENG 121/0 after 43 overs
AUG 26, 2021 03:28 PM IST
The players are out
The players are out on the field. It's going to be a huge session for both teams. For one team, it's about consolidating further on the start, for another, it's about making their presence felt.
Let's go!
AUG 26, 2021 03:25 PM IST
A little over 5 minutes from the start
Just a little over 5 minutes to go for the start of the second day. If I India strike early, they will be right back in it but if they don't, then it could get even more difficult for them to crawl back into the contest
AUG 26, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Gavaskar's advice for Virat Kohli
“He should give a quick call to SRT (Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar) and ask what should I do?"
“That is a bit of a worry for me, because he is getting dismissed at the fifth, sixth and even seventh stump. In 2014, he was getting out more around the off-stump."
AUG 26, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Zaheer Khan on how India can make a comeback
"India would want to forget this day as soon as possible. Unfortunately, you cannot because you have to come back tomorrow and there are 5 days in a Test. When you have such a day, it's not easy to forget it or come out of it."
"They will need to find a way. They should try and do something different. When I say different, I don't mean technique, I mean come out with a different mindset. The more they think about this day, the more it will get difficult for them to move on. It is important for India to forget this day. Nothing went in their way; neither the bat nor the bowling."
AUG 26, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Teams ending with a 1st innings lead on opening day without losing a wicket:
160/0 NZ v Pak 104 Hamilton 2000/01
157/0 Eng v Aus 98 MCG 2010/11
120/0 Eng v Ind 78 Leeds 2021
AUG 26, 2021 03:07 PM IST
A not-so-happy stat for the Indian team
India conceding a 1st innings lead on the opening day
147 v SA Ahmedabad 2007/08
43 v WI Delhi 1987/88
42 v Eng Leeds 2021
36 v NZ Mohali 1999/00
AUG 26, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Pitch Day 3
We haven't yet heard an official pitch report but from what Atherton told in the pre-match show, it does look a lot browner. Whatever demons (if at all any) there were on Day 1, appears to have settled so it boils down to the weather now. If it assists the seamers, they can get something out of it but otherwise, the Indian seamers are in for a long day.
AUG 26, 2021 02:41 PM IST
England players to wear black armbands
As a mark of respect to former England captain Ted Dexter, who passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night, England players will wear black armbands today at Headingley.
AUG 26, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Headingley weather update
IT IS CLOUDY! For once, all Indian supporters would jump in the air, hearing this update. Overcast conditions do allow the ball to swing more but Mike Atherton informs that it's a bit cold which might create a bit of hindrance for swing. One can never be quite sure about the English weather can he?
AUG 26, 2021 02:31 PM IST
What India can do to make a comeback
Start pitching it up for starters. All four of their fast bowlers bowled a tad too short on Day 1. To be fair to them, it did ease out as the day progressed but this Indian attack takes pride in bowling out oppositions in difficult conditions. Ishant looked a bit under the weather, Bumrah and Shami were perhaps the most impressive ones but even they were not consistent enough to make inroads. They need to strike early on Day 2 and get into the vulnerable England middle order which is still heavily dependent on captain Root.
AUG 26, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Anderson vs Kohli
Anderson is running away with the advantage at the moment. The England great has already dismissed Kohli twice in the series and questions are being raised whether the Indian captain is revisiting the horrors of 2014. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels Kohli should take a leaf out of Tendulkar's book. Sachin had ditched playing a cover drive in the Sydney Test in Australiain the 2003-04 tour and got a double century.
AUG 26, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Tall order for India
It was one of those where nothing went right for India. Their well-functioning top-order cam a cropper, there was no redemption from the middle-order and no jaw-dropping partnership from the tail. Worst of all, their seamers were off-colour. Shami, Bumrah, Ishant and Siraj failed to find the right areas and England to register their first century opening stand of this season. It's a hard task to comeback from India. England have taken such a giant stride on Day 1 itself, that only a miracle can stop them from winning this Test. But one thing we all know, that this Indian side is never too far away from miracles.
AUG 26, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Day 1 recap
It was nothing short of a nightmare if you are in the Indian camp and exactly the opposite if you are an England fan. One would have to struggle to find even one passage of play in the entire day in which England didn't dominate. The only thing that went in India's favour was the toss. They opted to bat, Anderson ran through their top-order for not many before Craig Overton and Sam Curran made easy work of the Indian middle order to bowl them out for 78. In reply, England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed struck unbeaten fifties to take them to 121 for no loss.
AUG 26, 2021 10:25 AM IST
India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of the third Test between India and England. All eyes will be on the Indian bowlers to get early wickets and turn the tide of the match.
