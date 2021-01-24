India vs England: Nasser Hussain urges England to 'rethink' decision to rest Bairstow
Former England captain Naseer Hussain believes the selectors have made a mistake by deciding to rest Jonny Bairstow for the first two Tests of the four-match series against India, starting February 5 in Chennai.
Hussain has called on the England selectors to "rethink" their decision after Bairstow scored 47 and 35 not out in England's win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle last week.
The decision to rest Bairstow is part of England and Wales Cricket Board's player management policy, which stresses on giving adequate rest to every English cricketer in a packed calendar year, which includes 17 Tests and the ICC T20 World Cup.
"I would say it's a concern that one of England's best three players of spin. I would say Bairstow is alongside Joe Root and Ben Stokes in that -- has been given a boarding pass home and the others are going to Chennai," Hussain was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.
"I'd have to rethink. It must be an absolute nightmare what the players have been through (during these COVID times). They had the whole of last summer and then had the IPL. Then it was South Africa, now Sri Lanka, then India and then IPL again.
"I get that and I am not downplaying it at all. It must be a nightmare for the selectors, but should you have your best side for that first India Test?
"Should you be resting or rotating for India or do you turn up to the first Test of that India series, an iconic series, and pick your best side?"
The 52-year-old former batsman said the national selectors also owe an answer to English fans by not picking the best side against an in-form Indian team, high on confidence after its incredible 2-1 series win in Australia.
"England fans switching on when it is turning and England are 20-2 may well have the argument. I want to see our best batsman against spin, or one of them, in Bairstow.
"If the next Test after this series was Brisbane in the Ashes, would we send our best side? So why when it's the first Test against India, one of the great sides, aren't we sending our best team?
"It is that balancing act of being fair to the public and winning what's in front of you and long-term planning all year," Hussain said.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
