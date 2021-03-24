'Results will come and go for others to follow': Head coach Ravi Shastri enjoys with Kohli & Co. after 1st ODI win

Indian coach Ravi Shastri had a leisure time with Virat Kohli & Co. on Wednesday, a day after the Indian team thumped Eoin Morgan-led England by 66 runs in the first ODI and went up 1-0 in the 3-match series.

The Indian head coach took to Twitter and shared a picture with a bunch of Indian players looking in a jovial mood. The picture featured captain Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma and Shastri himself.

“The pack that stays together. Bubble or no bubble. Results will come and go for others to follow. Great day in lovely Pune,” Shastri tweeted along with the picture.

The pack that stays together. Bubble or no bubble. Results will come and go for others to follow. Great day in lovely Pune 🙏🏻🇮🇳 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ErKLBgn9N9 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 24, 2021

Shastri shared another photo where he could be seen sharing the frame with bowling coach Bharat Arun, Shikhar Dhawan and other members of the team. Shastri wrote, "With Jatt Ji in the house!"

On Tuesday, India registered a terrific win in the first One Day International as the Indian India bowlers came back strongly to hand hosts a 66-run victory after Jonny Bairstow’s fiery 94-run knock.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Kohli (56) might have set the platform at the top, but it was Rahul (62*) and Krunal's (58*) blitz in the end that propelled India's score to 317/5. The duo added 111 of their 112 runs in the last nine overs as they sent the English bowlers on a leather hunt.

Apart from Krunal, Prasidh Krishna also made his debut in the match and on Wednesday he said that his first day at work felt like a roller coaster ride.

“My first day at work was a roller coaster ride. Never over until it's over. All's well that ends well. Cheers to this special match and many more to come,” Krishna tweeted.

