India vs England: 'Technically sound, mentally strong'- Akmal names India batter he was most impressed with in 1st Test

India opener KL Rahul returned to India's Test team for the first time since August 2019 and the batter couldn't have asked for a better comeback. In the first innings of the first Trent Bridge Test, he staved off the threat from the likes of England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad to score 84 runs off 214 balls. In the second innings, he was looking good once again before being sent back on 26. He has been receiving praise from fans and experts and the latest to join the list is Kamran Akmal.

Rahul, before the Nottingham Test, had last featured in the whites against West Indies. Due to injuries to India's preferred openers, Rahul was given a chance and he made the most of it.

The Pakistan cricketer, while speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, lavished rich praise on the Karnataka batsman, saying he was most impressed with Rahul's batting. Commenting further, he opined that the way Rahul batted under pressure was commendable

"In this Test match, the Indian team dominated, especially the way India bowled was outstanding. If I have to mention players of the Indian team who assessed the conditions really well and performed well, it has to be KL Rahul. It was a comeback for him and it was not that easy. he would have been under pressure as he came back into the team after almost a year and a half and knows that the regular openers (once fit) can be called back.

"He played well against England in England and in conditions favorable to the bowler. He was technically sound and mentally strong. He batted according to the format, like how one should in Tests, and gave India a brilliant start," explained Akmal.

In the six Tests Rahul has played thus far on English soil, the swashbuckling right-hander has registered 409 runs, with a best score of 149 at the Oval in 2018.

The second Test begins at Lord's on August 12.



