Home / Cricket / 'That was not the right thing': Gautam Gambhir reacts to umpiring howler by Anil Chaudhary
Joe Root (L) and Jack Leach talk to the on-field umpire. (BCCI screengrab)
'That was not the right thing': Gautam Gambhir reacts to umpiring howler by Anil Chaudhary

  India vs England: Even though Rahane was dismissed in the next over adding just a run more, Gambhir said there was not room was such errors at the international level.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:48 PM IST

Former batsman Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the umpiring howler that got people talking on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England in Chennai on Saturday. Caught in the eye of storm was third umpire Anil Chaudhary, who did not roll the entire footage concerning a review taken by England against Ajinkya Rahane and copped flak for a callous review.

Also Read | Joe Root fumes after third umpire Anil Chaudhary's DRS gaffe concerning Rahane

The incident took place in the 75th over, when England had appealed for a bat pad against Rahane. Given not out, England took the review and went upstairs. After noticing a flat line as the ball passed the bat, Chaudhary declared Rahane not out, while the real event had transpired later. As the ball popped in the air after hitting the bat, it brushed Rahane's glove along the way and landed in Ollie Pope's hands at forward short leg. The whole thing left England pretty miffed since Chaudhary did not even bother to check the entire footage and came to a conclusion without viewing it in entirety.

Even though Rahane was dismissed in the next over adding just a run more, Gambhir said there was not room was such errors at the international level. “That wasn't the right thing. Obviously, the third umpire needs to look into everything. And I'm sure, had he [Rahane] stayed a little longer, England would have been very, very unhappy,” Gambhir said on the Star Sports Network.

Also Read | Twitter flooded with hilarious comments on Kohli's reaction after getting bowled

“You ended up taking a review because you knew there is something and till the time you don't check the entire thing, England would have been very hard done by that. Yes, he got out probably after not scoring any runs after that but then these are things which you have to be very professional with, especially the third umpires.”

The decision did not go down well, with former England captain Michael Vaughan and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell expressing their shock at the decision. "Is the Third umpire pissed...!!! He is having a stinker," Vaughan tweeted, while Maxwell wrote: "How can a third umpire not look at that."

Leach, the bowler in play, admitted he was angry at what transpired but made peace with it later. "We were trying to get them to roll it through. We felt it came after... they checked the LBW which we knew wasn't out. That's alright. It was a mistake and these things happen," the left-arm spinner was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"There's nothing I can do, at the time I was a little bit angry, but getting a wicket the next over makes it a little bit easier, it's not cost us too much. And we've got our review back which is also important. But I'd rather have three [wickets] than two, I guess."

India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the 1st day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(PTI)
