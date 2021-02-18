'They did not do anything magical': Nasser Hussain highlights 'main reason' behind India winning 2nd Test
- Former England captain Nasser Hussain has explained the 'main reason' behind India beating England in the 2nd Test in Chennai.
India's defeat over England by a record 317 runs – the biggest in terms of runs – will go down in history as one of the home team's more famous wins. Not only because they were coming off a 227-run defeat in the first Test, but due to the spin brilliance of R Ashwin and Axar Patel. Ashwin had a match to remember as he picked up a five-wicket haul and followed it with a century, while Axar, making his Test debut, claimed a five-wicket-haul and became the sixth Indian spinner to claim a five-for on debut.
As far as England are concerned, their batting was outclassed by some sharp bowling on a spin friendly deck. Even though England had Moeen Ali and Jack Leach, the spinners looked threatening only in patches, compared to their Indian counterparts of Ashwin, Axar and Kuldeep Yadav, who seemed to be on top of the English batsmen throughout the Test. That, as per former captain Nasser Hussain, as he puts it, is 'the main reason' behind England's defeat in Chennai.
Also Read | 'Felt as if a Roll Royce was batting in the middle': Raja's praise for Kohli
"Ali got eight wickets (in 2nd Test) and he bowled some real beauties, like the one to bowl Virat Kohli in first innings and got him out twice in the game - but Mo himself will admit that in first innings, he didn't quite have the control and 4-128 is not what you're looking for on such a minefield for the spinners," Hussain wrote in his column for Sky Sports.
"If you compare that to how India's two spinners bowled and the control of Ravichandran Ashwin, they didn't do anything magical, they just jammed it in there ball after ball," said the 51-year-old Hussain, who played 96 Tests between 1990 and 2004. If you're asking me the main reason why England lost the Test match, I would say if you look at India's main two spinners - Ashwin and Axar Patel - they were more consistent than the England spinners."
Also Read | Plotting dismissals, the Ashwin way
Hussain understood that even though the Chennai surface aided the spinner, it wasn't unplayable as many believe, as shown by Rohit Sharma and Ashwin, who each struck a century. Hussain wants English batsmen to learn from the application shown by Rohit and Ashwin on the pitch and come out with stronger performance in the remaining two matches.
"I can't be overly critical of England's batting. They can learn though; India had a batsman in Rohit Sharma who scored nearly 200 runs and bowling all-rounder Ashwin got a second-innings hundred on it so it was not impossible. England have got to look at that and ask what Rohit and Ashwin did so well to try and learn and improve," Hussain explained.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Felt as if a Roll Royce was batting in the middle': Raja's praise for Kohli
- Ramiz Raja said watching Virat Kohli bat in the second innings was like driving a Rolls Royce car.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Didn't do anything magical: Hussain's 'main reason' behind India's win
- Former England captain Nasser Hussain has explained the 'main reason' behind India beating England in the 2nd Test in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 mini-auction: A juggle of money and available players for teams
- IPL 20201: A lowdown of all eight franchises and what promises to be on their agenda for the players' auction on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Need to take pressure off Kohli, ABD': Gambhir names RCB's superstar buy
- IPL 2021: Calling Umesh's release a mistake, Gambhir reckons it will be interesting to see which department RCB invests in the most on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Mumbai Indians might want to bid for
- IPL Auction 2021: Mumbai Indians need to strengthen their spin cupboard and an Indian veteran could be a good addition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plotting dismissals, the Ashwin way
- From opening the bowling in the Indian Premier League to leading the Test bowling attack at home, Ashwin the spinner has worn many hats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Root apologises to Moeen for saying all-rounder chose to head back home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 overseas cricketers RCB should target in IPL auction for Kohli, AB's support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Kolkata Knight Riders might want to bid for
- IPL Auction 2021: KKR needs a solid overseas opener to compliment Shubman Gill and we believe a left-handed Englishman could be the right choice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Rajasthan Royals might want to bid for
- Royals are expected to go for a couple of overseas stars after letting go of their captain Steve Smith.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I'm no fortune teller': Raja slams England think tank for losing to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full list of players released & retained by teams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSA lodges official complaint against Cricket Australia with ICC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox