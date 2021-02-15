'This is what you find with lot of Mumbai batsmen': Sunil Gavaskar dissects Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal
- India vs England: Moeen Ali dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for the seventh time in Test matches.
Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane in India’s second innings on Day 3 of the second Test against England in Chennai. Rahane hit back-to-back boundaries to move to 10 before getting out bat pad off Moeen Ali coming down the wicket. It was the seventh time Ali had dismissed Rahane in Test matches, something which Gavaskar called excellent. The former India captain however said the charging down the wicket to a spinner is something that is taught to all batsmen who have grown up playing their cricket in Mumbai.
Also Read | India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3
Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane in India’s second innings on Day 3 of the second Test against England in Chennai. Rahane hit back-to-back boundaries to move to 10 before getting out bat pad off Moeen Ali coming down the wicket. It was the seventh time Ali had dismissed Rahane in Test matches, something which Gavaskar called excellent. The former India captain however said the charging down the wicket to a spinner is something that is taught to all batsmen who have grown up playing their cricket in Mumbai.
Also Read | India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3
“What Rahane tends to do is go down the pitch. This is generally what you find with a lot of Mumbai batsmen. Mumbai batsmen are told and encouraged to go down the pitch to the spinners, try and get as close to the ball as possible,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
“Because he had done that in the earlier deliveries as well, this time around, Moeen Ali shortened his length and made sure that the ball was not on good length and just short of it. Ajinkya Rahane was nowhere close to the ball. The ball also gripped a little bit and that was it. So very good bowling this by Ajinkya Rahane? Seventh time… excellent stuff.”
Also Read | 'One of the few modern-day batsmen': Manjrekar lauds Kohli for impressive fifty
With India in a strong position in the Test, Gavaskar talked the World Test Championships scenario. With New Zealand in the final already, the battle is between India, England and Australia to join them in the final. In order for India to make it to the final, they need to beat England 2-1 in the series. Gavaskar mentioned that although the home team would have been under a bit of pressure after losing the first Test, it should regain the confidence following their thumping show in the second Test.
“I think India after having lost the first Test, would have been worried because they had to win by a 2-1 margin and suddenly one Test is gone, three Tests remaining. And they’ve got to win in two of the three Tests and the next one is a pink-ball Test and with England’s new ball attack, the pink ball Test is not going to be easy for India,” Gavaskar said.
“So clearly, they have to win here and then maybe win the fourth Test in Ahmedabad as well. They can win the third one as well, because India’s new ball attack is also very good.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test, Day 3 Live: England 53/3 at stumps, still 429 runs behind the target
'Greatest batter in cricket right now': Twitterati lauds Virat Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'One of the few modern-day batsmen': Manjrekar lauds Kohli for impressive fifty
- India vs England: Kohli's innings was a batting masterclass, almost a lesson for batsmen around the world on how to tackle spin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Unbelievably valuable runs': Butcher says Ashwin is 'fine all-round cricketer'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is classy batting': Gavaskar impressed with intent shown by Kohli
- India vs England: While the rest of the Indian batsmen struggled against spin, Kohli batted in a different league, almost dishing out a lesson on how to bat in such challenging conditions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli miffed after getting warned for running on danger area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'England not behind because of pitch': Butcher says Chennai Test is 'beyond Eng'
- India vs England: Mark Butcher believes the Chennai pitch is not the reason England find themselves behind India in the second Test in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Some people always complain,' Gavaskar says Chennai pitch 'not unplayable'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Doubt he'll play 14 games,' Gambhir expects KKR to get back-up for all-rounder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Dasgupta hails ‘confident’ Pant for gaining ‘more balance in his approach'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant was compared to Dhoni and now to Saha, give him a break: Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This Chennai pitch is unacceptable at Test match level,' says Mark Waugh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I wanted him to be my first wicket,' How Axar planned Root’s fall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names 'great asset' for India
- India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox