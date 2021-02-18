IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Virat was exceptional, his shot selection impressive': Geoffrey Boycott wants England to learn from India captain
Virat Kohli scored a splendid 62 in India's second innings. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli scored a splendid 62 in India's second innings. (BCCI)
cricket

'Virat was exceptional, his shot selection impressive': Geoffrey Boycott wants England to learn from India captain

  • India vs England: Boycott said England can look to no further than Virat Kohli, who played a masterclass in India's second innings on a spinning surface.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:27 AM IST

Following England batsmen's inability to tackle spin in the second Test against India at Chepauk, former England captain Geoffrey Boycott has urged the players to learn and adapt to such spin-friendly surfaced. Boycott said England can look to no further than Virat Kohli, who played a masterclass in India's second innings while the rest of the batsmen - except R Ashwin - struggled.

England were bowled out for 134 and 160 in Chennai with R Ashwin picking up eight wickets in the match – including a five-for in the first innings – and Axar Patel registering his maiden five-for his in debut Test. In fact, in the second innings, all England wickets fell to spin, but where the English batsmen struggled, Kohli batted with class and panache on the same surface to score a masterful half-century, an innings that can almost be called a batting lesson on how to play spin.

Also Read | 'Felt as if a Roll Royce was batting in the middle': Ramiz Raja's praise for Virat Kohli

"He used the odd sweep shot but stuck to the basics and batted superbly. Virat defended with determination, his footwork was superb and at all times he was careful and watchful. His judgement of length was exceptional and his shot execution equally impressive. He showed that it is possible to bat properly," Boycott mentioned in his column on The Daily Telegraph.

Also Read | 'They didn't do anything magical': Hussain's 'main reason' behind India's win

England were very impressive with their batting in the first Test, where too there was assistance for the spinners. They employed the sweep shot to good effect, but the same ploy did not work in the second Test, whereas Kohli and Ashwin thrived batting on the pitch with the latter going on to score a century. Boycott added that Indian pitches assisting spinners is nothing new, calling the criticism directed at the Chennai pitch was unjustified.

"The great thing about Indian pitches is that they are not fast. You have time to adjust and pick your shots. Nothing in the laws of cricket says the pitch should be flat for batsmen. Every pitch in India spins. It is just a question of when and how much it turns," Boycott mentioned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england virat kohli geoffrey boycott
Close
Virat Kohli scored a splendid 62 in India's second innings. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli scored a splendid 62 in India's second innings. (BCCI)
cricket

'Virat was exceptional': Boycott wants England to learn from India captain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • India vs England: Boycott said England can look to no further than Virat Kohli, who played a masterclass in India's second innings on a spinning surface.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kedar Devdhar played some impressive T20 knocks in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. (BCCI)
Kedar Devdhar played some impressive T20 knocks in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. (BCCI)
cricket

IPL 2021 auction: Five uncapped Indians who can attract buyers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:21 AM IST
  • With the IPL 2021 auction scheduled for later in the day, here is a look at the five game-changing uncapped Indians we think have what it takes to start a bidding war among all eight franchises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Joe Root shake hands after the match. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Joe Root shake hands after the match. (BCCI)
cricket

Didn't do anything magical: Hussain's 'main reason' behind India's win

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:28 AM IST
  • Former England captain Nasser Hussain has explained the 'main reason' behind India beating England in the 2nd Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Silverwood, England's head coach. (Getty Images)
Chris Silverwood, England's head coach. (Getty Images)
cricket

'It is difficult to tell players they can't play IPL': England coach Silverwood

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • England head coach Chris Silverwood said it is ‘difficult’ to stop the players from participating in the IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 292 players will go under the hammer. (IPL/Twitter)
A total of 292 players will go under the hammer. (IPL/Twitter)
cricket

IPL 2021 mini-auction: A juggle of money and available players for teams

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:44 AM IST
  • IPL 20201: A lowdown of all eight franchises and what promises to be on their agenda for the players' auction on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul (L) and Chris Gayle have welcomed the name change. (IPL/Twitter)
KL Rahul (L) and Chris Gayle have welcomed the name change. (IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Rahul reveals reason behind renaming team to Punjab Kings, Gayle responds: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Ahead of the auction though, captain of the team KL Rahul has disclosed the reason behind the name change, to which Chris Gayle reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Dhoni will be keen to get some smart buys. (Getty Images)
MS Dhoni will be keen to get some smart buys. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Dhoni likes those type of players': Nehra names released player CSK can go for

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • IPL 2021: Ahead of the auction, Ashish Nehra has said that the franchise might look to get one of the released players back in the squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin celebrates a wicket with Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin celebrates a wicket with Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
cricket

Plotting dismissals, the Ashwin way

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:16 AM IST
  • From opening the bowling in the Indian Premier League to leading the Test bowling attack at home, Ashwin the spinner has worn many hats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli batted fluently during his knock of 62 against England. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli batted fluently during his knock of 62 against England. (BCCI)
cricket

'Felt as if a Roll Royce was batting in the middle': Raja's praise for Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:20 AM IST
  • Ramiz Raja said watching Virat Kohli bat in the second innings was like driving a Rolls Royce car.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. (IPL)
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. (IPL)
cricket

'Need to take pressure off Kohli, ABD': Gambhir names RCB's superstar buy

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • IPL 2021: Calling Umesh's release a mistake, Gambhir reckons it will be interesting to see which department RCB invests in the most on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Moeen Ali celebrates with captain Joe Root.(Action Images via Reuters)
England's Moeen Ali celebrates with captain Joe Root.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Root apologises to Moeen for saying all-rounder chose to head back home

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Joe Root's comments caused quite a stir on social media, in which fans started to criticise Moeen Ali for heading back home with the Test series hanging in the balance. Seeing how his comments were received, Root went up to Moeen in the team hotel and he offered his apology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title.(MI/Twitter)
Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title.(MI/Twitter)
cricket

IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Mumbai Indians might want to bid for

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:48 PM IST
  • IPL Auction 2021: Mumbai Indians need to strengthen their spin cupboard and an Indian veteran could be a good addition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RCB head coach Simon Katich and captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
RCB head coach Simon Katich and captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
cricket

3 overseas cricketers RCB should target in IPL auction for Kohli, AB's support

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:42 PM IST
IPL Auction 2021: Here are three power-packed overseas cricketers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) should target to get the right balance for the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.(File)
File image of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.(File)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Kolkata Knight Riders might want to bid for

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:06 PM IST
  • IPL Auction 2021: KKR needs a solid overseas opener to compliment Shubman Gill and we believe a left-handed Englishman could be the right choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP