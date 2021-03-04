IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'We are giving Michael Vaughan too much space in the media, let's move on': Former India cricketer slams pitch critics
Pitch area is seen covered ahead of the fourth test cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
Pitch area is seen covered ahead of the fourth test cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
'We are giving Michael Vaughan too much space in the media, let's move on': Former India cricketer slams pitch critics

  • Ahead of the fourth Test, former Indian cricketer, Deep Dasgupta has responded strongly to all the criticisms from the former English players.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:42 AM IST

The pitches in Chennai and Ahmedabad have been under the scanner ever since the 4-match Test series between India and England kicked off. Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook have slammed the turning tracks, especially the one used for the day-night Test which ended in 2 days.

Ahead of the fourth Test, former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta has responded strongly to all the criticisms from the former English players. Speaking on Sports Today, Dasgupta said that enough discussion has been done over the pitches and look forward to the upcoming Test match.

“Enough is enough, let’s move on. We have had enough discussions about the pitch. We are giving Michael Vaughan too much space in the media. Let's move on, we all know what his views are, we all know the others’ views are. We have a very important Test match to look forward to. Let's just accept how things are going to be, you expect pitches to turn in India let's just take that as a fact,” Deep Dasgupta told Sports Today.

READ | Axar Patel reveals why Rishabh Pant calls him 'Wasim bhai'

“Let's just see how players adapt to it, that's the beauty of Test cricket. If you want flat pitches, we've got white-ball cricket. Test cricket is about testing your abilities, your skillset in various different conditions. That's how it is. If you don't like it, too bad then Test cricket is not for you,” he added.

Dasgupta further stressed on the fact the batsmen of both teams should be mentally ready to face another trial by spin in the final face-off.

“It's more of a mental thing than skill. You're expected to have a certain amount of skill when you are playing at this level. But the biggest challenge would be to be mentally ready for what they've had in the last few Tests. Be mentally strong enough and be fearless about what the situations are going to be from tomorrow onwards. Clarity of thought is also very important because you can overcomplicate things by thinking about all this,” Dasgupta said.

