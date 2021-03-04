'We are giving Michael Vaughan too much space in the media, let's move on': Former India cricketer slams pitch critics
- Ahead of the fourth Test, former Indian cricketer, Deep Dasgupta has responded strongly to all the criticisms from the former English players.
The pitches in Chennai and Ahmedabad have been under the scanner ever since the 4-match Test series between India and England kicked off. Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook have slammed the turning tracks, especially the one used for the day-night Test which ended in 2 days.
Ahead of the fourth Test, former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta has responded strongly to all the criticisms from the former English players. Speaking on Sports Today, Dasgupta said that enough discussion has been done over the pitches and look forward to the upcoming Test match.
“Enough is enough, let’s move on. We have had enough discussions about the pitch. We are giving Michael Vaughan too much space in the media. Let's move on, we all know what his views are, we all know the others’ views are. We have a very important Test match to look forward to. Let's just accept how things are going to be, you expect pitches to turn in India let's just take that as a fact,” Deep Dasgupta told Sports Today.
READ | Axar Patel reveals why Rishabh Pant calls him 'Wasim bhai'
“Let's just see how players adapt to it, that's the beauty of Test cricket. If you want flat pitches, we've got white-ball cricket. Test cricket is about testing your abilities, your skillset in various different conditions. That's how it is. If you don't like it, too bad then Test cricket is not for you,” he added.
Dasgupta further stressed on the fact the batsmen of both teams should be mentally ready to face another trial by spin in the final face-off.
“It's more of a mental thing than skill. You're expected to have a certain amount of skill when you are playing at this level. But the biggest challenge would be to be mentally ready for what they've had in the last few Tests. Be mentally strong enough and be fearless about what the situations are going to be from tomorrow onwards. Clarity of thought is also very important because you can overcomplicate things by thinking about all this,” Dasgupta said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel reveals why Rishabh Pant calls him 'Wasim bhai'
- Axar became the first bowler to claim more than 10 wickets in a pink-ball Test and most of his 11 wickets came from the arm-ball that goes straight on with the angle to the right-hander.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We are giving Vaughan too much space in the media': Former India cricketer
- Ahead of the fourth Test, former Indian cricketer, Deep Dasgupta has responded strongly to all the criticisms from the former English players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSL 2021: PCB to offer players and officials COVID-19 vaccine shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spin legend Bedi recovering well after surgery to remove blood clot in brain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian women train after a year ahead of SA series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winning, and not pitch or WTC final matters for Virat Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Important that we learn all the lessons from last two Tests’: Root
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan takes another dig at Ahmedabad pitch in a fresh Instagram video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Streaming: When & where to watch Live on TV & Online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Banton in isolation after positive Covid-19 test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lessons from changing conditions: Play the line, play in the V
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pietersen backs Ashwin to become one of India’s ‘all-time great bowlers’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaffer's hilarious tweet on Eng cricketer's reaction seeing Motera pitch is epic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seat broken by Maxwell's six in Wellington to be auctioned for charity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'My words never intended to insult': Steyn apologizes for remark on IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox