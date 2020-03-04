India vs England women’s T20 World Cup semi-final live streaming - When and where to watch on TV and online

cricket

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:10 IST

Firm title contenders after a sensational unbeaten run in the group stages, India will have to ensure a solid all-round performance to get the better of formidable England in the semifinals of the ICC women’s T20 World Cup here on Thursday. India have been the best side so far and they would be seeking their maiden final appearance in the showpiece’s history with a win over England on Thursday.

Also Read: Sensational Shafali: Teen sensation attains top spot in T20I rankings

In the earlier seven editions, India have never reached the final but this time, they have emerged as serious title contenders after a string of superlative performances. They began with a win over defending champions Australia and since then have gathered strength with every match, beating Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to top group A with eight points from four matches.

Where is India vs England ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final taking place?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs England match will take place in Sydney.

Also Read: In-form India seek first final spot, take on England in semis

At what time does ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh match begin?

India vs England ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match begins at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday (March 5).

Where and how to watch live coverage of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs England match?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs England match will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

Also Read: Tackling Poonam Yadav will be key against India: England skipper Heather Knight

How to watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs England match online?

The online streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs England semi-final will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs England match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

((With PTI Inputs))