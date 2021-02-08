IND USA
Shubman Gill drives on the up. (Getty Images)
'You can see the difference between him and other players': Ojha explains why Shubman Gill is rated 'so high'

  • India vs England: Shubman Gill had started off well, hitting five delightful fours before driving Jofra Archer and getting caught sharply by James Anderson at mid-on.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:37 AM IST

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha believes India's performance with the bat against England on Day 3 could have been a lot better had the rub of the green gone their way. While there were some questionable shot selections, such as the dismissals of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, a couple of them were plain unlucky, including the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. However, the one Ojha was gutted the most about was the wicket of Shubman Gill, who failed to keep his drive down.

Also Read | Through the series, Kohli will get 1-2 hundreds: Michael Vaughan

Gill had started off well, hitting five delightful fours before driving Jofra Archer and getting caught sharply by James Anderson at mid-on. It was soon after Gill copped a blow to his arm even though it wasn't why the batsman was dismissed. None the less, Ojha backed Gill and feels a big score is just around the corner for the youngster.

"That was right from the middle to the bat [Archer’s dismissal of Gill]. When we talk about Shubman Gill and the way he was batting, he looked superb. He looked as if he belonged out there. It’s only a matter of time [for a big knock] the way he was getting those runs," Ojha said on Sports Today.

Also Read | 'He has to learn a few more things': Pujara on Pant's dismissal for 91

"You can see the difference between him and other players. That’s the reason he’s being rated so high. But unfortunately, he just... he’s someone who goes with the flow and he was just going with the flow and a brilliant catch by a 38-year-old guy [Anderson]… the way he took that catch."

Ojha weighed in on Pujara and Rahane's dismissals. Pujara was batting fluently before a pull shot ricocheted off Ollie Pope and skied in the air for Rory Burns to complete the catch, while Rahane hit a full toss towards the cover-region, where Joe Root plucked a stunning one-handed catch.

“Pujara was unlucky, you cannot explain such dismissals. He was trying to pull the ball, it was short, it hit the short leg fielder’s shoulder and then went straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. You can’t do much about it,” Ojha added.

“And Ajinkya Rahane, it was a poor shot [Rahane’s dismissal]. There are some shots you can’t explain and this was one of them. Full toss, straight into the fielder’s hand, it was a brilliant take but no excuses. I think little more responsibility required there."

