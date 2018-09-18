India vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2018: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Even without regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, is an intimidating one in the limited-overs format. Although Rohit and his colleagues won’t want to take Hong Kong lightly, in reality the match will only be a pre-cursor or a glorified dress rehearsal before they take on an in-form Pakistan the very next day.

In the searing Dubai heat, where the mercury has risen up to 43 degree Celsius, the primary aim for the Men in Blue would be to get their combination right before the big game. Hong Kong lost their opener against Pakistan by eight wickets in a thoroughly one sided showdown where they could manage only 116 runs.

Unless a miracle happens, there won’t be a remarkable improvement in their performance against an Indian team that boasts of the likes of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav in batting along with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in bowling.

Here are the vital informations regarding when & where to watch, live coverage, live streaming of the Group B match between India and Hong Kong in Dubai:

When is the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Hong Kong?

Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Hong Kong will be played on September 18, 2018

Where will the Asia Cup 2018 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan be played?

Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Hong Kong will be played in Dubai

What time does the Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong begin?

The match between India and Hong Kong will begin at 17:00 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018?

Asia Cup 2018 will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong?

Asia Cup 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 11:39 IST