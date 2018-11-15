India vs Ireland, ICC Women’s World T20, Live Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co eye semis spot

Preview: Eyeing a semi-finals berth, overwhelming favourites India will have to guard against complacency when they play Ireland in their third Group B match. India are on a roll having convincingly won their first two matches, including against arch-rivals Pakistan. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur declared open the tournament with her blazing hundred against New Zealand at the Providence, the same venue where India will play their third match of the tournament. Ireland, on the other hand, have lost to both Australia and Pakistan. India will enter the game against the Irish as overwhelming favourites but Kaur is aware that her team cannot afford to take things for granted in this mega-event.

Follow India vs Ireland, ICC Women’s WT20 Live Updates, below -

19:50 hrs IST Weather conditions This is what ICC had to say - “The forecast is of heavy rain, even thundershowers, but the action has gone on without too much fuss so far. One hopes that is the case again for this game. There have been runs on the pitch, and both teams will want to make the most of that.”





19:40 hrs IST The squads for today’s match India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Tanya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Arundathi Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav Ireland: Laura Delany (captain), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Kenealy, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Lucy O’Reilly, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron





19:27 hrs IST Complacency will be India’s biggest enemy Things look good for India, especially with New Zealand losing two in two, but they must guard against complacency. Most people expect them to win and make it three in three. Ireland can not only do their cause a world of good, but play party-poopers for Kaur’s team by punching above their weight in this one.





19:14 hrs IST Ireland start as David in this battle against Goliath Losses in their first two games to Australia and Pakistan have left the Irish reeling. Their stated aim at the World T20 was to win at least one match – they had identified the tie against Pakistan as their best chance – and try to ensure direct qualification for the next edition of the World T20. That hasn’t happened, and against India first and then New Zealand, it will be tough.





19:00 hrs IST Spinners ruling the roost for India Off-break bowler Dyalan Hemalatha and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav shone with 10 wickets among them so far and they leading the bowling chart for the team. As far as the seamers are concerned, they will look for a similar sort of impact today.





18:50 hrs IST Team’s batting prowess If Kaur was the star of the opening win, the team’s most experienced campaigner, Mithali Raj, showed the way in the seven-wicket win over Pakistan. While Jemimah Rodrigues started her T20 career with a fine half-century, the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy will look to score some runs against Ireland.





18:40 hrs IST India eye hat-trick of wins India will enter the game against the Irish as overwhelming favourites but Kaur is aware that her team cannot afford to take things for granted in this mega-event. Ireland cricket is known for its fighting abilities and taking them lightly will not be the way to go for India, with qualification to the last-four knocking on their doors. Having eased past Pakistan a couple of days after the big win against the New Zealanders, India will nevertheless fancy their chances at the Providence.



