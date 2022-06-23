Home / Cricket / India vs Leicestershire Live Streaming: When and where to watch India's warm-up match live coverage online
India vs Leicestershire Live Streaming: When and where to watch India's warm-up match live coverage online

  • India vs Leicestershire Warm Up Match Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on, match timings, venue for the India vs Leicestershire warm-up match today.
India vs Leicestershire Warm Up Match Live Streaming:(BCCI)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 07:08 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India face County side Leicestershire in their only warm-up match before their play England in the postponed fifth Test starting on July 1. Star players of the Indian team Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will be playing for Leicestershire under their captain Sam Evans. The warm-up fixture will be an opportunity for India to get into cement themselves in the new condition after a long time for the all-important fifth Test.

India have been using Leicestershire's home ground as their base of operations this week, before which they were at Middlesex's training ground in London. The warm-up match will also be played at the same ground. The match will be played with 13 players per side to deliver further variations and help manage bowling workloads.

The match will be a four-day affair, set to end on Sunday.

Where is the India vs Leicestershire warm-up match being played?

The India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will take place at the Grace Road cricket ground, also known as the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.

When does the India vs Leicestershire warm-up match start?

The India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will start at 3:30pm IST on Thursday (June 23).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Leicestershire warm-up match?

The India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will not be broadcast on any TV channels in India,

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Leicestershire warm-up match?

The India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will be live streamed on Leicestershire County Cricket Club's Youtube page.

india vs england virat kohli rohit sharma + 1 more
