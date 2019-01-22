India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

On a high after a defining tour of Australia, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team faces a trickier challenge when it locks horns with an ever-so-sprightly New Zealand in a five-match ODI series starting Wednesday.

The Indian team, which has shifted its focus entirely on World Cup preparations, is still searching for the right middle-order combination despite their first-ever bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the first ODI between India and New Zealand.

Where is the first ODI between India and New Zealand being played?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand match will be played at the McLean Park in Napier.

What time does the first ODI between India and New Zealand begin?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI series?

The India-New Zealand ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-New Zealand series?

The India-New Zealand ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 21:30 IST