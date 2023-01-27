Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ live online and on TV

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ live online and on TV

Published on Jan 27, 2023

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming, match timing and venue.

India's Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session ahead of the 1st T20 match against New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi on Thursday. (ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be captaining the Men in Blue. Pandya and Co. will eye a strong start to their campaign in the three-match series and look to emulate the 3-0 clean sweep in ODIs over the visitors.

All the three ODIs were high-scoring games and cricket fans can expect similar story to unfold as the shortest format gets underway with the likes of power-hitters Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan in the squad.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be eyeing their first win on the tour. They will look to gain the psychological advantage with a victory first up. But getting the better of World No.1 ranked side India won't be an easy battle for the team from down under.

Here are the live streaming details for the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand

When will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I take place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I be held?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I start?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will broadcast on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available on Disney+Hotstar app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

