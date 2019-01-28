India vs New Zealand 2019: Ross Taylor completes major ODI landmark against India

Ross Taylor has for long been a thorn in India’s flesh in limited overs cricket. New Zealand’s most experienced cricketer currently has been in the middle of a purple patch in one-day internationals and it has continued against India despite the home team’s overall below performance.

On Monday, during the 3rd ODI of the series against India at Mount Maunganui Taylor joined an elite list of Kiwi batsmen who have done well against India. When on 14, during his knock of 93 runs, Taylor became the third New Zealand batsman to complete 1000 runs in ODIs against India.

With 1079 runs from 29 matches, Taylor is currently occupies the third position in the table. Former Kiwi captain and current Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming scored 1098 runs against India in 40 matches and he is at the second spot.

Former opener Nathan Astle, who was the backbone of New Zealand’s batting in the 90s, holds the top spot with 1207 runs 29 matches.

Current captain Kane Williamson 845 runs against India from 21 matches and looks most likely to be the man who finally goes on to own the record of most runs against India in ODIs by a Kiwi batsman.

