India vs New Zealand 2019: Team India eye biggest series win in Kiwi backyard at Hamilton

India have already pocketed the one-day international series against New Zealand with three comprehensive performances. With captain Virat Kohli on a mini break from international break, Team India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will look to continue their winning streak and also add a few more feathers in their cap.

A 4-0 lead will be India’s biggest series win (across formats) in their 52 years of touring New Zealand having first visited the country back in 1967.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand: Statistical preview of the fourth ODI in Hamilton

Over the years India have won an ODI bilateral series only twice, once under the leadership of MS Dhoni and now under Virat Kohli. New Zealand will always remain a special touring place for India as it was here in 1967-68 that Mansoor Ali Khan led India to their first ever Test series win away from home.

India have also won an U-19 World Cup in New Zealand and Rohit Sharma would want the team to continue breaking more records in what will be his 200th ODI.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma looks to extend impressive captaincy record in landmark ODI

For India, the two remaining matches give the side an ideal platform to once again test the bench strength and give the younger men a feel of match situations.

The status of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s hamstring injury is not known but according to team sources, there is nothing much to worry about. A decision on Dhoni’s availability will be taken before the toss on Thursday.

In case Dhoni is available and the team management avoids tinkering with the combination, he will walk in as Virat Kohli’s replacement. Kohli has been rested for the remainder of the tour.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 12:51 IST