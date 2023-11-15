India vs New Zealand 2023 WC, Mumbai weather forecast: Will rain affect IND vs NZ semi-final at Wankhede Stadium?

India, having clinched nine consecutive victories to secure the top spot in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup, are poised to face familiar foes New Zealand in the first semifinal at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The host team's flawless record and the passionate home crowd pose significant challenges for New Zealand, who stood fourth in the points table. The winners will advance to Sunday's final against either Australia or South Africa. The match will held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.(HT_PRINT)

India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023

India, eying their third title, have set a benchmark with convincing wins against Australia, Pakistan, England, and South Africa. Although New Zealand presented a notable challenge to the home side in Dharamsala during the group stage match, Virat Kohli's impactful innings of 95 guided India to victory. Incidentally, it was the same where India first adapted its combination after the injury-enforced absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The team's dominance has since been showcased through stellar performances with both bat and ball, as Mohammed Shami – the entrant into the XI after Pandya's absence – has picked 16 wickets in six matches since.

Virat Kohli leads the run charts with 594 runs in nine games, while skipper Rohit Sharma stands fourth with 503 runs, boasting the highest strike-rate among openers featuring in all nine matches. Notably, four of India's six primary batters have registered centuries in the tournament.

This will be the second-successive time when India face New Zealand in the semifinals of the ODI World Cup; in 2019, the Kiwis emerged victorious by 21 runs in a rain-hit match that spanned across two days. As we gear up for the first semifinal, let's take a look at the weather forecast in Mumbai on Wednesday:

Mumbai weather forecast

Unlike in the 2019 match in Manchester, the weather is expected to remain clea throughout the day on Wednesday. With a maximum temperate of 37 degree celsius, it is expected to be a hot afternoon in Mumbai with significantly poor air quality. Over the past weeks, air pollution has grappled most of India with Delhi being among the worst-hit cities in the country.

During the night, the temperature is expected to go down to 31 degree celsius, and we can expected a full match in Mumbai. Having said that, there are provisions for an unlikely rain delay; if incessant rains don't allow the match to be completed on Wednesday, there is a provision for a reserve day on Thursday as well.

