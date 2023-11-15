What if India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal is a washout? Is there reserve day? How will WC finalist be decided?

In the 2019 edition of the ODI World Cup, when top-placed India took on New Zealand in the semifinal, the rain threat in Manchester hogged a major part of the build-up to the big clash. And while it seemed that the weather gods had shown mercy to the fans and the players, intermittent rain stopped the match with 3.5 overs to spare in New Zealand's innings. Overs began to reduce before the game was shifted to the reserve day as per ICC’s playing conditions. India eventually lost by 18 runs after match resumed on the following day. Four years later, as India, who once again finished top of the points table, look to take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2023 World Cup, question about a possible rain threat comes back to haunt Indian cricket fans, yet again. India's Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid during practice(REUTERS)

What is Mumbai's weather forecast for Wednesday?

Good news for cricket fans, and especially for the ones who will be travelling Wankhede to witness the much-anticipated clash, the weather is set to be fair on Wednesday. According to Accuweather, it will be "very warm with hazy sunshine." In fact the probability of precipitation is 1 per cent and there is zero chances of a thunderstorm.

But, what if rain affects India vs New Zealand game and washes out the semifinal clash? Is there a reserve day

Despite what the forecast may say, it is impossible to rule out the risk of a rain. Hence, if rain does affect the first semifinal game of the 2023 World Cup in Mumbai, overs will begin to get reduced initially until they reach the cut-off time. However, if incessant rain doesn't stop in Mumbai, match officials will be forced to shift the game to the reserve day, which will be on Thursday. ICC had no reserve-day policy for league-stage matches but it will be an option throughout the semifinals and the final. It is to be noted if match is shifted to the reserve day, it will resume from the same over when it had stopped on the original day of play.

What happens if reserve day is washed out as well? How will a World Cup finalist be decided?

If reserve day is washed out as well, the Duckworth-Lewis method will be used to decide the winner, which will be applicable if team batting second have at least played a few overs. In case, the method is inapplicable, the team placed higher in the points table will go through to the final. Hence, in this case, India, who finished atop after winning all their nine league games will qualify for their third World Cup final ahead of fourth-placed New Zealand.

