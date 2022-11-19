India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Mount Maunganui Weather Report: Will rain force another washout at Bay Oval?

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Weather Report, Mount Maunganui: The India vs New Zealand series got underway to an extremely dull start with weather playing a spoilsport. The series opener, which was scheduled to be played in Wellington on Friday, was called-off without a single delivery being bowled due to incessant rainfall. The forecast for the second match, which will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday doesn't look promising either.

As per the forecast, heavy showers are expected to hinder the proceedings of the second T20I, if not worse, which is another washout. Meanwhile, the temperature will hover around 15-21 degrees Celsius.

The weather update on Accuweather at Mount Maunganui for Sunday states: “mostly cloudy; brief morning showers, becoming breezy in the afternoon with a couple of soaking showers.”

Watch: Steve Smith tries Kevin Pietersen's signature switch-hit against Adil Rashid, fails terribly

Going by the hourly weather update available on Accuweather, rain is expected to hit Mount Maunganui in the early hours, and in the afternoon from 12-2 PM. Showers are also expected in the evening around 4 pm.

The match will start at 7:30 PM local time, and rains are likely to lighten during the course of the match.

Meanwhile, going by the conditions, which is likely to remain overcast throughout the match, India will have to be careful before finalising their playing XI. India should opt to field an extra seamer and not two spinners.

Also Read | ‘Reaching semis can be considered an achievement’: Ashwin on India's T20 WC campaign, says 'can't call it disappointing'

Considering the squad, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion in the XI becomes a no-brainer for the management. Umran Malik, who is recalled into the side, can also be given a place in the playing XI.

Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj are the other seamers available for selection, with stand in captain Hardik Pandya also being a handy prospect in the pace department.

It'll be interesting to see who India will rely with spin, given both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are part of the squad. The team can also field either Washington Sundar or Deepak Hooda, if not both in the XI, who will give the captain with an extra spin option.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON