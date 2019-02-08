India vs New Zealand: 2nd T20I report card – Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya shine in India’s thumping victory

The Indian team bounced back brilliantly in the second T20I against New Zealand with a seven-wicket victory in Auckland on Friday. First, the bowlers played their part by restricting the home team to a relatively low total of 158/8 and then Rohit Sharma and company knocked off the runs with 1.5 overs to spare. India have levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Here’s a report card of the Indian players from the second T20I:

Rohit Sharma – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Rohit Sharma finally found some form in the second T20I with a swashbuckling half-century. The opening batsman smashed 50 runs off 29 balls. His innings included three boundaries and four sixes. The Mumbai batsman, who batted at a strike-rate of 172.41, will certainly look for another big innings in the decider on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan – Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Good

Shikhar Dhawan got off to a good start, but couldn’t convert it into a big innings. However, the opening batsman provided excellent support to Rohit Sharma and strung a partnership of 79 runs in 9.2 overs. Dhawan struck two boundaries in his 31-ball 30-run innings. Rohit and Dhawan laid the perfect platform for the team.

Rishabh Pant – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

Rishabh Pant played his role to perfection in this match. The Delhi batsman, who batted at number three, scored 40 runs off 28 balls. He struck four boundaries and one six in his innings. He strung two crucial partnerships – a 30-run stand with Vijay Shankar and then an unbeaten 44-run stand with MS Dhoni.

Vijay Shankar – Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

Vijay Shankar maintained the tempo with Rishabh Pant in the middle, but he could have played a much longer innings. Shankar, who didn’t get a chance to bowl again, scored 14 off 8 balls at number four. The 28-year-old struck one four and one six in his innings.

MS Dhoni – Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Good

MS Dhoni played the finisher’s role brilliantly. When he came into bat, India needed 41 runs off 6.2 overs. Dhoni played his usual calm innings and ensured that India cross the line. The wicket-keeper batsman struck only one four in his 17-ball 20-run innings. Dhoni took a catch with the gloves as well to dismiss Tim Seifert off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling.

Dinesh Karthik – Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

Dinesh Karthik didn’t get a chance to bat as India’s top five batsmen wrapped up the chase. Karthik didn’t make much of an impression in the field as well, with no catches or run outs to his name. The Tamil Nadu cricketer will hope for an opportunity to bat in the next match.

Hardik Pandya – Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

Hardik Pandya was expensive with the ball yet again. The fast bowler picked up one wicket for 36 runs in his quota of four overs. However, Pandya took the crucial wicket of Colin de Grandhomme in the 16th over. The Kiwi batsman was looking good on 50 runs from 27 balls before getting out.

Krunal Pandya – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

Krunal Pandya was named man of the match for his efforts with the ball. The left-arm spinner ripped through the top order with the wickets of Colin Munro, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. Pandya returned with figures of 3/28. The all-rounder’s flurry of wickets helped India restrict New Zealand to a low total.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Good

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was back in business after a disappointing performance in the first T20I. The fast bowler didn’t have a great second T20I, but he provided an early breakthrough with the wicket of Tim Seifert in the third over. He returned with decent figures of 1/29.

Yuzvendra Chahal – Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Very poor

Yuzvendra Chahal had another disappointing match, this time returning wicket-less from the match. The leg-spinner was taken for 37 runs in his quota of four overs. Grandhomme took Chahal on in the 11th over, smashing him for two sixes and a four. The leg-spinner conceded 19 runs in that over.

Khaleel Ahmed – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very good

Khaleel Ahmed put up a good performance after a few poor outings in his recent international matches. Ahmed, who returned with figures of 2/27, bowled an excellent last over. The fast bowler picked up the wickets of Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee and conceded only five runs in the over.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 17:30 IST