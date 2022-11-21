India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Napier weather report: Can rain play spoilsport at McLean Park?

Hardik Pandya-led Team India will hope to clinch the three-match series by extending their winning run against New Zealand on Tuesday. Suryakumar Yadav slammed a match-winning century to help Rohit Sharma-less Team India thrash New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing bilateral series at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval on Sunday. Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 111 off 51 balls as India posted 191-6 in 20 overs.

Chasing the massive target set by the visitors, Williamson-led New Zealand were bowled out for a paltry score of 126 in 18.5 overs. Deepak Hooda bagged four wickets in 2.5 overs while it was premier batter Suryakumar, who was named the Player of the Match in the 2nd T20I. New Zealand's all-format captain Williamson played a fighting knock of 61 off 52 balls in the penultimate clash of the series.

Earlier, India's series opener against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. Talking about the upcoming fixture between India and New Zealand at the McLean Park, rain gods are expected to be merciful as there is a 0% probability of thunderstorms during the day in Napier. However, Napier can receive 3 hours of rain and cloud cover is expected to be 96% on matchday. According to Accuweather, the weather is likely to remain overcast and late-night showers are expected on Tuesday.

After suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of Pandya-led Team India, hosts New Zealand will hope to bounce back in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday. The Black Caps will miss the services of skipper Williamson, who was ruled out of the 3rd T20I on the eve of the series decider.

Williamson will miss the series decider between India and New Zealand to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment. Williamson has been replaced by Mark Chapman for the third and final T20I of the bilateral series. New Zealand's all-format captain is expected to rejoin the Kiwis' camp for the One Day International (ODI) series against India on Wednesday.

