e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: ‘All down to his attitude’ - Jason Gillespie on Indian pacer

India vs New Zealand: ‘All down to his attitude’ - Jason Gillespie on Indian pacer

India, faced with a 183-run first-innings deficit, were 144 for four at the close, still 39 in the deficit.

cricket Updated: Feb 23, 2020 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Jason Gillespie
File image of Jason Gillespie(Getty Images)
         

Ishant Sharma found new wings after his stint with Sussex under the tutelage of Jason Gillespie. Ever since this County experience, Ishant has resorted to bowling full lengths and this has given the pacer bumper rewards. He is well and truly the leader of the Indian bowling attack and gave a great account of this pedigree once again in the ongoing Test match between India and New Zealand in Wellington as he picked up a 5-wicket haul.

Gillispie took to Twitter and posted: “Very happy to see Ishant do so well- all down to his attitude to want to learn, improve and get better. The current coaching staff of the @BCCI team need to take a lot of credit.”

 

Ishant was the main man for Virat Kohli in this Test match and coming back from injury, the lanky pacer hit his stride brilliantly.

ALSO READ: Wagging tail: Old weakness comes back to haunt India in Wellington

India, faced with a 183-run first-innings deficit, were 144 for four at the close, still 39 in the deficit.

Ishant Sharma tied with Zaheer Khan at the 2nd position in the list of Indian pacers with most five-wicket hauls in Tests. While Zaheer had taken 92 Tests to reach the mark, Sharma did it in his 97th Test. Only Kapil Dev with 23 five-wicket hauls is higher in the list.

“He perhaps doesn’t get the respect he deserves. Those are phenomenal numbers. He is a terrific performer. His ability to consistently bowl at one area is great. He is right in the face of the batsmen and you can see the rewards are slowly coming,” former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said on the post-match show on Star Sports after day 2.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In affidavit in SC, Shaheen Bagh interlocutor blames police for barricades
In affidavit in SC, Shaheen Bagh interlocutor blames police for barricades
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit
‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news