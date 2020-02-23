India vs New Zealand: ‘All down to his attitude’ - Jason Gillespie on Indian pacer

cricket

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 14:33 IST

Ishant Sharma found new wings after his stint with Sussex under the tutelage of Jason Gillespie. Ever since this County experience, Ishant has resorted to bowling full lengths and this has given the pacer bumper rewards. He is well and truly the leader of the Indian bowling attack and gave a great account of this pedigree once again in the ongoing Test match between India and New Zealand in Wellington as he picked up a 5-wicket haul.

Gillispie took to Twitter and posted: “Very happy to see Ishant do so well- all down to his attitude to want to learn, improve and get better. The current coaching staff of the @BCCI team need to take a lot of credit.”

Very happy to see Ishant do so well- all down to his attitude to want to learn, improve and get better.

The current coaching staff of the @BCCI team need to take a lot of credit. 👍🏽 https://t.co/Nn2oJjoVC7 — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) February 22, 2020

Ishant was the main man for Virat Kohli in this Test match and coming back from injury, the lanky pacer hit his stride brilliantly.

ALSO READ: Wagging tail: Old weakness comes back to haunt India in Wellington

India, faced with a 183-run first-innings deficit, were 144 for four at the close, still 39 in the deficit.

Ishant Sharma tied with Zaheer Khan at the 2nd position in the list of Indian pacers with most five-wicket hauls in Tests. While Zaheer had taken 92 Tests to reach the mark, Sharma did it in his 97th Test. Only Kapil Dev with 23 five-wicket hauls is higher in the list.

“He perhaps doesn’t get the respect he deserves. Those are phenomenal numbers. He is a terrific performer. His ability to consistently bowl at one area is great. He is right in the face of the batsmen and you can see the rewards are slowly coming,” former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said on the post-match show on Star Sports after day 2.