India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy final: How IND can beat NZ to win the trophy

India have won six ICC titles – two apiece in each of the three limited-overs competitions. New Zealand have emerged triumphant twice, both of those finals victories coming at India’s expense. In this Champions Trophy, India have won chasing (thrice) and defending (coincidentally, against New Zealand last Sunday). (Surjeet Yadav)

For India to prevent a three-peat, they don’t have to do anything flash. If they follow the template that has served them so well over the past three weeks, they should be on to a good thing, though they know better than anyone else how adept New Zealand are at prying open the door if they get the slightest whiff.

In this Champions Trophy, India have won chasing (thrice) and defending (coincidentally, against New Zealand last Sunday). They might have a preference, but if it comes to that, they won’t terribly mind being taken out of their comfort zone. Ahead of Sunday’s final, we look at what India must do to stop Mitchell Santner from joining Stephen Fleming and Kane Williamson as New Zealand’s ICC trophy-winning captains:

START WELL, BE IT WITH BAT OR BALL: India have lost 14 tosses on the trot, a sequence that will end at some stage undoubtedly, but that hasn’t prevented them from stacking up a 9-4 (one tie) win-loss record since November 2023. While Rohit Sharma would love the opportunity to be in a position to decide what to do, it is imperative that whether they bat first or are chasing a target, they are switched on from the start. 50-over games can’t be won in the first 10 overs, but they most certainly can be lost in that period. A tardy beginning could be the harbinger of uneasy tidings, so it’s important to set emotion aside and approach the task with calm heads.

EKE OUT RUNS FROM THEIR CAPTAIN: Rohit Sharma has three double-hundreds but in the last couple of years, he has swapped quantity for intent, sacrificed mountainous scores for bruising cameos. Despite his high-risk approach, he has scored two centuries and five fifties in his last 20 innings; 980 runs have come at a frenetic strike-rate of 126.45, helped by 110 fours and 49 sixes. While it is difficult to see Rohit forsaking his aggressive approach in its entirety, if he can channelise that aggression and bat for at least 25 overs, he could well settle the issue comfortably.

GET KOHLI TO CONTINUE HIS GRAND RUN: Better off for a half-century in his last ODI before the Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli has rolled the clock back and reassumed the garb of the ultimate chase master. Both against Pakistan and in the semifinal against Australia, the former captain was the mastermind with an unbeaten 100 and a classy 84 respectively. He has been able to stitch together crucial partnerships for the third wicket in both games with Shreyas Iyer. Kohli is a big-match player – evidenced by 76 in the T20 World Cup final last June – and they don’t come bigger than this at this stage of his career.

RUN HARD, RUN FOR THEIR LIVES: Boundary-bashing hasn’t been the easiest option at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with its sand-based heavy outfield, and yet India have scored at a very healthy 5.30 runs per over. But only 418 -- or 42.2% -- of their 991 runs have come through boundaries. Kohli, India’s leading scorer with 217 runs, has struck a mere 15 fours, which translates to a mere 27.7% of his total runs. Especially in the middle overs, India cannot afford dot balls. New Zealand are wonderful at fielding tight within the circle and cutting off angles, which makes it even more crucial to work the gaps and keep turning the strike over.

STRIKE EARLY WITH THE NEW BALL: India’s core strength in this tournament has been spin. After the first two games, they left out Harshit Rana and played a fourth spinner in Varun Chakravarthy, with stunning results. But that hasn’t stopped Mohammed Shami from emerging as the second highest wicket-taker in the competition. Eight wickets and an economy of 4.96 are terrific numbers in only his second series/tournament since November 2023 and Shami’s success has gone a long way towards making up for Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. India need Shami, or Hardik Pandya, to pluck out Rachin Ravindra early. The left-hander has two centuries in the tournament already and scores quickly, so it is essential that he isn’t allowed to get off to a start.

RENDER KANE UNABLE: Kane Williamson, New Zealand’s admirable former captain, is inarguably the best batter his country has produced, with due respect to the great Martin Crowe. He threatened to derail India in the league faceoff between the sides with a composed, measured 81 until he ran past an Axar Patel delivery and was easily stumped. Williamson showcased his instant adaptability by batting differently in the semifinal against South Africa in Lahore, on a far better batting strip. Once again, the onus will be on him to neutralise the Indian spin threat. India can’t afford for him to bat deep because his reassuring presence can stoke the aggressive instincts of Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell.

HOLD THEIR CATCHES, WITHOUT FAIL: India have shelled seven catches in their four games thus far. It’s another matter that they have lived to tell the tale. Against New Zealand, they dropped Williamson twice and, in the semifinal, Shami was culpable of putting down eminently takeable return catches offered by Travis Head and Steve Smith. As the tournament has progressed, their ground fielding has picked up with Ravindra Jadeja expectedly leading the way and Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer effecting run-outs with direct hits. But they can’t afford to keep dropping catches, especially against a team that, with Phillips as the lead enforcer, has made it a habit of gobbling up even quarter-chances.