India vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya posts message after clinical show on comeback

Hardik Pandya was a welcome addition to the Indian team and the all-rounder made an immediate splash with his performance in the 3rd ODI. 10 overs for 45 runs and 2 wickets and a sensational catch to get rid of Kane Williamson, Hardik justified his selection in the playing XI.

The all-rounder, who had stoked a controversy following his inappropriate controversy on a chat show, took to Twitter and posted pictures of him with the side with the caption ‘Thank you’. In many ways, this was him acknowledging the Indian team for taking him back in the fold so that he could solely focus on his game.

India went on to win the match by seven wickets and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

After the match, captain Virat Kohli hoped that the all-rounder learns from the episode and scales new heights in his career.

“In life, there are only two ways to deal with a situation like that. Either you hit rock bottom or you can learn from the situation and see it as a motivation to make things right,” Kohli said after the 3rd match.

“For a cricketer, there is nothing more dear than the game. You put all your energy in the game, if you respect the game, the game will respect you back. There is no rocket science,” he added.

Kohli was happy with the intensity shown by Pandya and believed that he needs to take the developments in his stride and emerge as a better cricketer.

“You don’t need to do anything extra (in a situation like Pandya’s). Whoever comes out of it positive, his career can scale new heights, like we have seen with many cricketers in the past.

“I hope he goes on that right path and emerges as a better cricketer and I think he can do that,” added Kohli.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 09:43 IST