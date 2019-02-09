India vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya shares a special message for Krunal Pandya after Auckland win

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was full of praise for brother Krunal after the latter played a starring role in India’s victory in the second T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Park on Friday.

Krunal picked up the crucial wickets of Colin Munro, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell and was subsequently named the man of the match for his outstanding figures of 3/28 in four overs.

Following the victory, Hardik took to social media to praise his brother and his post read: “Proud of you big bro @krunalpandya24”.

Following India series-levelling win in Auckland, the caravan now moves to Hamilton, where the two teams will clash in the decider at Seddon Park. After clinching the ODI series, the visitors will look to end the tour on a high by winning the T20I series as well.

A first T20 series win in New Zealand will be the icing on the cake for the ‘Men in Blue’, who have far exceeded expectations during their three-month sojourn in this part of the world.

India will do well to remember the nightmare that they endured during the fourth ODI at this venue where they were shot out for 92 in the wake of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 14:02 IST