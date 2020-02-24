India vs New Zealand: ‘If people make a mountain out of it, we can’t help it ’ - Virat Kohli post India defeat

cricket

India suffered their first defeat in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship in the first India vs New Zealand Test match in Wellington by 10 wickets. The visitors failed with the bat once again on day 4 as they lost 6 wickets for 47 runs. New Zealand then chased down the target with ease and completed a thumping win. However, Team India captain Virat Kohli does not want to be too hard on the players and believes that the side will bounce back. This was India’s first defeat in the World Test Championship, coming after two inept batting efforts.

“We know we haven’t played well but if people want to make a big deal out of it, make a mountain out of it, we can’t help it as we don’t think like that,” the skipper said at the post-match press conference.

Kohli said he fails to comprehend why one Test match defeat should be made to look like the end of the world for his team.

“For some people, it might be the end of the world but it’s not. For us, it’s a game of cricket that we lost and we move on and keep our heads high,” Kohli said.

The skipper also said that the side knows how to accept defeat and this defines the character of the side.

“We have to understand that we were not at our best in the game and there is no shame and harm in accepting that. Only when we accept this, we will come out in the next game with a much better mindset and much better competitiveness that we have shown as a team. That is the representation of the Test team,” he went on to add.