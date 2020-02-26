India vs New Zealand: ‘It can happen to most players’ - Former India coach explains how Jasprit Bumrah can bounce back

cricket

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has come under the scanner after a string of mediocre performances in the ongoing New Zealand tour. The right-arm seamer failed to get a single wicket in the three-match ODI series. In the first Test, Bumrah returned with just one wicket. Former India coach John Wright, who has seen Bumrah closely during his days as Mumbai Indians head coach, said the bowler is returning from injury which is affecting his rhythm.

“He’s coming back after an injury. He’s finding his feet and rhythm again. It can happen to most players. After the highs, there is a plateau,” the former New Zealand player was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Wright further said that New Zealand players have prepared well to tackle Bumrah threat. “Teams must have seen endless vidoes of him. Once you become the lynchpin of an attack, the opposition teams really put you under the scanner and look for methods to cope with you best. “Sometimes, they just play you off, not give wickets to you.”

He further added that Bumrah needs to fight through tough periods and said he believes the 26-year-old will bounce back. “Bumrah is an intelligent person, and I am sure he will find a way out. He has to fight his way through such periods.” he said.

New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in the first Test in Wellington to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. The two teams will play the 2nd Test in Christchurch starting Saturday.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand allrounder Scott Styris said that Indian players did not try to swing the ball in the air tried to look for seam movement off the pitch. “There is a difference in style of the Indian bowlers and the New Zealand bowlers. The New Zealand bowlers look to swing the ball more and as you saw they got swing in the second innings also. Indian bowlers were looking for seam movement off the pitch and there was none to be had,” he said after India’s defeat in the first Test in Wellington.