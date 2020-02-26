India vs New Zealand: ‘One bad tour and people coming for great man’ - Former England player defends Virat Kohli

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli has failed to get runs on the board in the ongoing tour of New Zealand. The right-hander registered scores of 2 and 19 in the first Test in Wellington. His performance in the limited-overs series also left a lot to be demanded, with the batsman scoring 45, 11, 38 and 11 in four T20Is he played. He followed up with scores of 9, 15 and 51 in the three-match ODI series, which India lost 3-0. Kohli, in 9 international appearances in the series, has scored just 201 runs so far.

After India’s 10-wicket defeat in the Wellington Test, a Twitter used named Daniel Alexander slammed the Indian captain for his performance and called him “over-rated”.

“19, 2, 9, 15, 51, 11, 38, 11, 45 - Virat Kohli’s scores in New Zealand series 2020 (all 3 formats). #Cricket

Inns - 9

Runs - 201

Ave - 22.33

50 - 1

*Steve Smith, Babar Azam & Kane Williamson top three all format batsmen and score in all conditions. Kohli over-rated,” the user wrote on Twitter.

Overrated 😏 are you just looking for people to hit up your timeline 🤷🏾‍♂️ one bad tour & people coming for the great man 👎🏿 https://t.co/xbUdXejnV1 — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) February 23, 2020

In response to the tweet, former England seamer Alex Tudor came to Kohli’s defense, and described him as “the great man”. “Overrated are you just looking for people to hit up your timeline one bad tour & people coming for the great man,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, skipper Kohli had cautioned his players of playing too safe in the 2nd Test after the loss. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli had said: “I think the language we use as a batting unit, that has to be correct. I don’t think being cautious or wary will help because you might stop playing your shots.”

“You will start doubting that if even singles are not coming in those conditions, what will you do? You are just waiting for when that good ball will come and you will be dismissed. (If) you have that acceptance that it’s ok if you are out to a good ball, at least I don’t think that way,” he had added.