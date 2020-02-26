e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: ‘One bad tour and people coming for great man’ - Former England player defends Virat Kohli

India vs New Zealand: ‘One bad tour and people coming for great man’ - Former England player defends Virat Kohli

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli’s performance in the limited-overs series also left a lot to be demanded, with the batsman scoring 45, 11, 38 and 11 in four T20Is he played.

cricket Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cricket - New Zealand v India - First Test - Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand - February 21, 2020 India's Virat Kohli walks off dejected after losing his wicket REUTERS/Martin Hunter
Cricket - New Zealand v India - First Test - Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand - February 21, 2020 India's Virat Kohli walks off dejected after losing his wicket REUTERS/Martin Hunter(REUTERS)
         

India captain Virat Kohli has failed to get runs on the board in the ongoing tour of New Zealand. The right-hander registered scores of 2 and 19 in the first Test in Wellington. His performance in the limited-overs series also left a lot to be demanded, with the batsman scoring 45, 11, 38 and 11 in four T20Is he played. He followed up with scores of 9, 15 and 51 in the three-match ODI series, which India lost 3-0. Kohli, in 9 international appearances in the series, has scored just 201 runs so far.

Also read: Captain Virat Kohli backs young batsman to ace conditions

After India’s 10-wicket defeat in the Wellington Test, a Twitter used named Daniel Alexander slammed the Indian captain for his performance and called him “over-rated”.

“19, 2, 9, 15, 51, 11, 38, 11, 45 - Virat Kohli’s scores in New Zealand series 2020 (all 3 formats). #Cricket

Inns - 9

Runs - 201

Ave - 22.33

50 - 1

*Steve Smith, Babar Azam & Kane Williamson top three all format batsmen and score in all conditions. Kohli over-rated,” the user wrote on Twitter. 

In response to the tweet, former England seamer Alex Tudor came to Kohli’s defense, and described him as “the great man”. “Overrated are you just looking for people to hit up your timeline one bad tour & people coming for the great man,” he wrote.

Also read: Sanjay Manjrekar explains big difference between India and New Zealand pacers

Meanwhile, skipper Kohli had cautioned his players of playing too safe in the 2nd Test after the loss. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli had said: “I think the language we use as a batting unit, that has to be correct. I don’t think being cautious or wary will help because you might stop playing your shots.”

“You will start doubting that if even singles are not coming in those conditions, what will you do? You are just waiting for when that good ball will come and you will be dismissed. (If) you have that acceptance that it’s ok if you are out to a good ball, at least I don’t think that way,” he had added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Cong targets Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, tells him to quit
Cong targets Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, tells him to quit
SC pans police for ‘lack of professionalism’ in handling Delhi clashes
SC pans police for ‘lack of professionalism’ in handling Delhi clashes
20 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
20 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
Land Rover launches new Defender, the James Bond of SUVs, at Rs 69.99 lakh
Land Rover launches new Defender, the James Bond of SUVs, at Rs 69.99 lakh
BJP MLA accused of provocative slogans says he had gone to defuse tension
BJP MLA accused of provocative slogans says he had gone to defuse tension
‘Ghus Kar Maarenge...’: Former IAF chief on first anniversary of Balakot air strike
‘Ghus Kar Maarenge...’: Former IAF chief on first anniversary of Balakot air strike
trending topics
Delhi violenceJafrabad protestNortheast Delhi Violence Day 3BS DhanoaAmitabh BachchanBihar STETDelhi clashes

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news