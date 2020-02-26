India vs New Zealand: ‘Once he feels he can do it, he will be destructive’ - Captain Virat Kohli backs young batsman to ace conditions

It was not a memorable comeback to Test cricket for young Prithvi Shaw as he was worked over by Tim Southee and Trent Boult in both the innings in Wellington. Commentators and analysts were not entirely convinced with his technique as they believed there were far too many chinks in his armour as an opener. However, Team India captain Virat Kohli does not want to read too much after just the one match in foreign conditions and he wants to be patient and let the young man get through a few more games.

“I don’t think at this stage, we need to sit down and discuss what’s going wrong because I don’t see anything wrong. It’s the execution of things which was not there,” Kohli said.

The captain wants to young man to be clear in his thought process and believes it was just a matter of time before he gets going even in tough conditions.

“It is just a matter of understanding the pace of the wicket and conditions as soon as possible. Again, when he is in a clear frame of mind, he is very, very destructive. Once he feels that he can do it, I think it will be a different ball game. The mindset can shift very quickly,” Kohli said.

“Prithvi obviously wants to perform and no doubt about it, every batsman wants to. We need to give him that time to get used to the conditions a little bit and once he starts scoring, he will feel more confident about it,” the captain added.

Kohli, who too faced a similar start, when he played away from home for the first time does not want to jump the gun and instead give the opener a fairly long rope before making conclusions. “I think we can sit down and analyse, maybe after 8 or 10 similar dismissals. I don’t think (it’s fair to the guy), who is playing away from home for the first time and is probably experiencing different kind of bowling attack at international level compared to playing at home,” Kohli said at the end of the first match.