India vs New Zealand: Kuldeep Yadav makes Chahal TV debut after sparkling - Watch

India began their New Zealand campaign with an emphatic 8-wicket win in Napier to take a 1-0 lead in the five-ODI series.

The visitors wrapped up the New Zealand for a modest 157 before chasing down the total with ease.

Mohammed Shami got India off to a flying start by knocking out Martin Guptill in his first over and he followed it up with the dismissal of Colin Munro in his second. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav ran through the Kiwi middle-order and tail to finish with four wickets in his kitty.

Shikhar Dhawan was India’s top-scorer with his 103-ball 75 not out to guide the visitors home.

After the match, Yadav made his debut on fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s increasingly popular Chahal TV and gave his account of the opening game.

“The pitch was good for batting hence I had to be careful with the areas I bowl. It was my first match and I think of wickets and it felt good to get wickets. The ball was skidding, hence one has to be careful with the variations. I feel good when I bowl in tandem with you. We were good in South Africa and England,” Yadav said on Chahal TV.

He then wished all the success to the burgeoning programme.

“I also wish Chahal TV becomes a leading show so that you can do it after leaving the game as well,” the Yadav concluded.

India will look to continue their winning run when the action moves to Mount Maunganui for the second ODI on 26 January.

