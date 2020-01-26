India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli & Co look to continue winning run
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I: Follow live score and updates of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Auckland.
-
11:28 hrs IST
Saini in?
-
11:02 hrs IST
Weather and Pitch forecast
-
10:56 hrs IST
Pitch looks belter
-
10:30 hrs IST
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: The stage is set for another thrilling encounter between Virat Kohli’s India and Kane Williamson’s New Zealand. On the back of a fiery innings from Shreyas Iyer, India managed to clinch the win in the first T20I. But Kiwis will be hopeful of bouncing back in the series, with four T20Is still to go. Eden Park in Auckland is a small ground and promises a paradise for batsmen. Another high scoring encounter could be on the cards.
Follow live score and updates of India vs NZ 2nd T20I:
Saini in?
With the New Zealand pitches favouring pace, Virat Kohli can opt for Navdeep Saini in place of Shardul Thakur for the second T20I. Saini’s raw pace has bothered batsmen in the past and it can turn out to be a key weapon for the visitors.
Weather and Pitch forecast
Expected to be a sunny day and the pitch is expected to be a treat for the batsmen. Eden Park is a short ground and plenty of sixes could be on the display. READ MORE
Pitch looks belter
Here is a look at the pitch:
Canvas for today's game.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/pacpecO4ad— BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2020
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand in Auckland. India are celebrating their 70th Republic Day, and Virat Kohli & co. will be eager to mark the day with a win and take 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. New Zealand were excellent with the bat, but will look to be more aggressive with the ball to get back into the series. Plenty of action expected in the day.