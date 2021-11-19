India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live on TV and Online

10 days after their heart-breaking exit in the T20 World Cup, their worst in a World Cup event in nine years, a new-look India will be aiming to win a T20I series against New Zealand, who only five days back lost the T20 World Cup final against Australia in Dubai, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's half-centuries, together with an all-rounder bowling performance helped India script a five-wicket win in Jaipur on Wednesday. Can India, under their new full-time T20I skipper Rohit Sharma and newly-appointed coach Rahul Dravid, win their first series?

In the meantime, let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I:

Where is the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match begins at 7:00 PM IST on Friday (November 19). Toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the T20 World Cup semi-final match IND vs NZ here at hindustantimes.com/cricket