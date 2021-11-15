‘Bottom line is keep things simple’: Ruturaj Gaikwad ‘focused on finishing’ after pep talk from MS Dhoni

After a fruitful outing in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will now to look to make the most out of the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand. The 24-year-old is part of the 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match series against the Black Caps, which starts from November 17.

However, with almost as five openers in the squad, Gaikwad says although he has not given much thought about his batting position but is determined to play any role as the situation demands.

“I have not thought about my batting position in the Indian team. But as a professional, I am ready to adapt. I want to focus on things that are under my control. Cementing my place will only happen when I get opportunities and play well. These things depend on a lot of parameters and strategy, and I don’t really think about that,” the CSK batter told Times of India in an exclusive interview.

The right-handed batter, who accumulated 635 runs from 16 outings to win the Orange Cap, also said he is more focused about finishing the games, adding how CSK skipper MS Dhoni has helped him mold into one.

“I have always been focused on finishing games. I am used to that mindset. But the bottom line is I always try to keep things simple. I made a few small adjustments in my batting according to the situation and it came off well,” Gaikwad said.

“In fact, there were one or two games when Dhoni came up to me and told me that when I have the game in my control, I must try and finish it. It’s not that an opener should play for only 10-12 overs. I had a discussion with him saying that my mindset has always been to finish the game,” he added.