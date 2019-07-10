India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: PM Narendra Modi reacts to India’s defeat against New Zealand

It was heartbreak for the Indian cricket team and millions of their fans as Virat Kohli & Co were defeated by New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal in Manchester on Wednesday. The match went down to the last over but disciplined show by the Kiwi bowlers and fielders meant that India were 18 runs short of the target. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the result on Twitter and said that ‘wins and losses are a part of life’.“A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ,” he posted on Twitter after the semifinal encounter.

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end.



India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud.



Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

New Zealand survived Ravindra Jadeja’s late onslaught to stun India by 18 runs in a low-scoring thriller.

Twice champions India were reeling at 24-4 in their chase for a modest victory target of 240 in what had appeared to be a lop-sided semi-final.

Jadeja (77) then partnered MS Dhoni in a century-plus stand but India were bowled out for 221 in the final over and New Zealand will play hosts England or defending champions Australia in Sunday’s final at Lord’s.

READ: Ravindra Jadeja - The love letter of a wounded heart

Opting to bat first in the rain-hit contest played over two days, New Zealand’s 239 for eight looked far from imposing against India’s formidable batting lineup. But Matt Henry (3-37) and Trent Boult (2-42) ripped the heart out of India’s top order and spinner Mitchell Santner struck two crucial blows in the middle overs.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 20:09 IST