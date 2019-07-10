India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli fumes after LBW dismissal, sparks debate on Twitter

India suffered a massive top-order collapse in their World cup 2019 semifinal clash against New Zealand with the in-form batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were all dismissed early on in the 240-run chase. A moment of controversy occurred when the skipper was trapped on a swinging delivery from Trent Boult. The captain had stretched his leg way forward and it looked like the ball was going above the stumps.

Kohli consulted with KL Rahul on the non-striker’s end and decided to go for a DRS review. The replays showed that the ball was just nicking the stumps and it went to umpire’s call. Since the umpire had give it as an out, Kohli had to walk back.

The 30-year-old showed disagreement with the decision, as he threw his bat in the air before walking back. He, then shook his head as he walked back to the pavillion, to express his dismay. The twitterati was quick to start a debate on Kohli’s dismissal and his reaction.

virat kohli when DRS goes against him https://t.co/JOMVkRa9lm — hrishikesh baviskar (@hrishikeshb22) July 10, 2019

Virat Kohli Not out 😕. Waste DRS system , its mainley based on umpires Call😠. #starniadugu — Yashwanth (@Yashwan01773611) July 10, 2019

It really is quite unfair on Kohli that he is subject to the same DRS rules as everyone else. — Andrew (@shortflyslip) July 10, 2019

Chahal LBW decision given NOT OUT as UMPIRE CALL



KOHLI GIVEN OUT



Biased total biased umpires



All umpires call were given NOT OUT against NZ

Against KOHLI umpires giving OUT

So biased



Bumrah given 2 LBW as NOT OUT

Umpires doesn't want India to win

Williamson was OUT to — Peter Jole (Punit) (@peter_jole) July 10, 2019

Was the head-shaking angry departure of Virat Kohli the modern equivalent of the WG Grace quote ‘You can’t give me out; the crowd’s come to watch ME bat!’ — Keith Quinn (@KeithQuinn88) July 10, 2019

Kohli’s got his angry eyes going on — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) July 10, 2019

India need to overhaul a modest 240-run target to earn a shot at their third ODI World Cup title as New Zealand could add only 28 runs to their overnight total in the rain-hit semi-final, here Wednesday. Resuming at 211 for 5, the Black Caps managed just one boundary in the remaining 23 balls.

Eventually, the Kiwis finished at 239/8 in 50 overs.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 16:40 IST