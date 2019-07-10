India vs New Zealand, semi-finals, ICC World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the reserve day

Unrelenting rain pushed the Old Trafford semi-final between India and New Zealand into its reserve day. When the umpires took the players off the field at the start of the 47th over, New Zealand had huffed and puffed their way to 211 for 5 on a surface which was dry, sluggish and two-paced. As per the rules stipulated by ICC, play will now resume from where it ended and New Zealand will bat out the remaining overs followed by an Indian chase.

Here is all you need to know about resumption and reserve days:

How does the Reserve Day work?

The reserve day is a continuation and will not be a restart, which means that the score from the original match day will be carried through to the reserve day.

Also, if no play was possible on the original day, there will be a full 50-over per team match which will commence on the Reserve Day, weather permitting.

A tied match will use a super over to determine the winner.

What if it rains even on the reserve day?

India will be declared winners since they finished higher than New Zealand in the league stage. India topped the rankings while New Zealand were number 4 when the league stage ended.

What if the final is washed out?

There is a reserve day if rain plays spoilsport in the final. However, if even the reserve day is washed out, the title will be shared by the two finalists.

What if there is a tie?

A super over will be used.

