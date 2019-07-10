Manchester weather update, India vs New Zealand, semi-finals: Rain interruptions expected on reserve day

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first and against a relentless Indian bowling attack huffed and puffed their way to 211/5 after 46.5 overs. And then rain intervened, and after a long wait pushed the match into its reserve day. As per the stipulated rules of the tournament, the match officials tried their best to complete the match on Tuesday, and there were attempts made to put together a 20-overs match, but the rain did not allow any such scenario. This means that the match will resume on Wednesday - weather permitting - as a full 50-overs-a-side contest.

However, the forecast on Wednesday is not too bright either. “Skies will often be cloudy through Wednesday, with further heavy showers at times. Some brighter interludes are possible between the showers though,” according to reports.

The match will begin at 10:00 am local time (03:00 pm IST) and as per the forecast, showers are expected to intervene around 4.30 PM IST. Also, there will be a cloud cover throughout the day and more rains are expected around 9.30 PM IST. This could well mean, we could get in a game as New Zealand have to bat four more overs, and then if things go uninterrupted, India’s innings could end by 9:30 PM IST.

Here is accuweather’s projection for the day:

Projections as per BBC:

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 08:55 IST