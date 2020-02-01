India vs New Zealand: Statistical preview of 5th T20I - Kiwis look to avoid unwanted record

cricket

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 19:02 IST

Virat Kohli-led India will be eyeing a historic series whitewash when they step out for the 5th T20I against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Sunday. With a lead of 4-0, the 5th T20I is a mere formality as of now. But India will be looking to register a clean sweep to become the first nation to win a bilateral T20I series 5-0. Luck has not been on Kiwi’s side throughout the series, as they have lost two matches via a Super Over. The hosts will be eager to bounce back and pick a sole win to gain momentum before the ODIs.

Here is a statistical preview of India vs New Zealand 5th T20I:

* 199: Average 1st innings score at Mount Maunganui in T20Is excluding rain-affected matches.

* 100%: Team batting first have won all 5 completed matches at Mount Maunganui in T20Is.

* 4/5: New Zealand have won 4 out of 5 T20Is at Mount Maunganui. Their last defeat came in their last T20I at Mount Maunganui in 2018 against PAK.

Also read: ‘Not taking the bait mate’: R Ashwin reacts to James Anderson’s ‘loves Mankad’ banter

* 6*: New Zealand have not won any T20I in the last 6 contests. This is the 4th streak of winless matches in T20Is.

* 8*: India have not lost any match in their last 8 T20Is. This is India’s best defeat-less streak in T20Is.

* 3: Shreyas Iyer has been dismissed thrice by Ish Sodhi in T20Is — the most by any bowler against Iyer in T20Is.

* 99: Ross Taylor can become the 3rd player to play 100 T20Is after Shoaib Malik (113) and Rohit Sharma (107).

* 49: Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja can complete their 50 T20Is for India — either of them can become the 7th Indian to play these many matches in T20Is.

* 6: Martin Guptill is only 6 sixes away from surpassing Rohit Sharma and become the highest six-hitter in T20Is. Rohit has hit 124 sixes and Guptill has 119 in T20Is.

Also read: India Predicted XI - Rishabh Pant likely to get a game

* 1: Sodhi needs only 1 more wicket to become the highest wicket-taker among New Zealand against an opponent. With 17 wickets against India, Sodhi is the joint highest wicket-taker among New Zealand bowlers against an opponent along with Tim Southee (17 vs PAK).

* 3 & 4: Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor are 3 & 4 catches respectively away from becoming the 3rd outfielder to take 50 or more T20I catches.

* 6: Kohli is 6 sixes away from becoming the 2nd captain to have hit 50 sixes as captain in T20Is after Eoin Morgan (62).

* 80: Kane Williamson is 80 runs away from becoming the 4th batsman to amass 1,000 runs or more in T20Is at home after Guptill (1528), Munro (1163) and Kohli (1120).

* 411: Colin Munro is the highest run-scorer against India in T20Is.

* 1: New Zealand need 1 more win against India to become the team with most wins against India in T20Is. New Zealand and Australia both have won 8 T20Is against India.

* 5: Tim Southee is only 5 wickets away from completing 200 wickets in T20s.

* 4: There have been 4 instances before of teams losing 5 or more T20Is in a series without winning.

* If New Zealand lose, then they will become the 5th team to have this unwanted record after Cayman Islands (L: 6 in ICC WT20 Americas Region Final 2019), Bermuda (L: 6 in ICC WT20 Qualifier 2019), Nigeria (L: 6 in ICC WT20 Qualifier 2019) and Norway (L: 5 in ICC WT20 Europe Region Final in 2019).