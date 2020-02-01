e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Statistical preview of 5th T20I - Kiwis look to avoid unwanted record

India vs New Zealand: Statistical preview of 5th T20I - Kiwis look to avoid unwanted record

India vs New Zealand: With 4-0 lead in the series, Virat Kohli & co. will be eyeing a 5-0 T20I series whitewash against the Kiwis.

cricket Updated: Feb 01, 2020 19:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India captain Virat Kohli celebrates with his teammates.
India captain Virat Kohli celebrates with his teammates.(AP)
         

Virat Kohli-led India will be eyeing a historic series whitewash when they step out for the 5th T20I against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Sunday. With a lead of 4-0, the 5th T20I is a mere formality as of now. But India will be looking to register a clean sweep to become the first nation to win a bilateral T20I series 5-0. Luck has not been on Kiwi’s side throughout the series, as they have lost two matches via a Super Over. The hosts will be eager to bounce back and pick a sole win to gain momentum before the ODIs.

Here is a statistical preview of India vs New Zealand 5th T20I:

* 199: Average 1st innings score at Mount Maunganui in T20Is excluding rain-affected matches.

* 100%: Team batting first have won all 5 completed matches at Mount Maunganui in T20Is.

* 4/5: New Zealand have won 4 out of 5 T20Is at Mount Maunganui. Their last defeat came in their last T20I at Mount Maunganui in 2018 against PAK.

Also read: ‘Not taking the bait mate’: R Ashwin reacts to James Anderson’s ‘loves Mankad’ banter

* 6*: New Zealand have not won any T20I in the last 6 contests. This is the 4th streak of winless matches in T20Is.

* 8*: India have not lost any match in their last 8 T20Is. This is India’s best defeat-less streak in T20Is.

* 3: Shreyas Iyer has been dismissed thrice by Ish Sodhi in T20Is — the most by any bowler against Iyer in T20Is.

* 99: Ross Taylor can become the 3rd player to play 100 T20Is after Shoaib Malik (113) and Rohit Sharma (107).

* 49: Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja can complete their 50 T20Is for India — either of them can become the 7th Indian to play these many matches in T20Is.

* 6: Martin Guptill is only 6 sixes away from surpassing Rohit Sharma and become the highest six-hitter in T20Is. Rohit has hit 124 sixes and Guptill has 119 in T20Is.

Also read:  India Predicted XI - Rishabh Pant likely to get a game

* 1: Sodhi needs only 1 more wicket to become the highest wicket-taker among New Zealand against an opponent. With 17 wickets against India, Sodhi is the joint highest wicket-taker among New Zealand bowlers against an opponent along with Tim Southee (17 vs PAK).

* 3 & 4: Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor are 3 & 4 catches respectively away from becoming the 3rd outfielder to take 50 or more T20I catches.

* 6: Kohli is 6 sixes away from becoming the 2nd captain to have hit 50 sixes as captain in T20Is after Eoin Morgan (62).

* 80: Kane Williamson is 80 runs away from becoming the 4th batsman to amass 1,000 runs or more in T20Is at home after Guptill (1528), Munro (1163) and Kohli (1120).

* 411: Colin Munro is the highest run-scorer against India in T20Is.

* 1: New Zealand need 1 more win against India to become the team with most wins against India in T20Is. New Zealand and Australia both have won 8 T20Is against India.

* 5: Tim Southee is only 5 wickets away from completing 200 wickets in T20s.

* 4: There have been 4 instances before of teams losing 5 or more T20Is in a series without winning.

* If New Zealand lose, then they will become the 5th team to have this unwanted record after Cayman Islands (L: 6 in ICC WT20 Americas Region Final 2019), Bermuda (L: 6 in ICC WT20 Qualifier 2019), Nigeria (L: 6 in ICC WT20 Qualifier 2019) and Norway (L: 5 in ICC WT20 Europe Region Final in 2019).

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
‘Jan-Jan ka budget’: Sitharaman reveals her vision behind Budget 2020
‘Jan-Jan ka budget’: Sitharaman reveals her vision behind Budget 2020
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
‘Repetitive, rambling and hollow’: Rahul Gandhi describes Union Budget 2020
‘Repetitive, rambling and hollow’: Rahul Gandhi describes Union Budget 2020
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news