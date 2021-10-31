India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ Super 12 game Live Online, TV

It won't be an exaggeration to call this heavyweight, India vs New Zealand, clash a virtual quarterfinal in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup. Both sides were handed a defeat by a rampant Pakistan, who already have one leg in the semifinals. India, who have never beaten New Zealand in a T20 World Cup event, will head into the contest looking for their first win. The Black Caps will also look to get off the mark in the UAE. Bring on the battle royale between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand.

Let’s have a look at the details of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 game:

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 game begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 31). Toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Super 12 game will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between India vs New Zealand here at hindustantimes.com.