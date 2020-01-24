India vs New Zealand: Team India ride on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer brilliance to record highest T20I chase outside India

cricket

Once New Zealand had put on 203 runs on the board after batting first, Virat Kohli and his men knew they were up against it. With a solitary T20I win to their credit on New Zealand soil, Team India had to break a few records to register only their 4th win overall against the Kiwis in the 12th T20I between the two teams.

Their dismal past record notwithstanding, the Indians got about to do their job but were struck a blow when they lost Rohit Sharma early on. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli kept the momentum in India’s favour as they added valuable 99 runs for the second wicket. Rahul showcased the full array of his shot making as scored 56 in just 27 deliveries. Kohli was equally good as he kept the scoreboard ticking and contributed 45 off 32 balls.

But once the duo fell in quick succession, India were in for a tough final 10 overs. But Shreyas Iyer took it upon himself to decimate the Kiwi bowlers. Iyer packed a massive punch as he hit five fours and three maximums to take India home with an over to go. He remained unbeaten on 58 off just 29 deliveries.

As a result of this effort India managed to complete their highest successful chase away from home. The earlier record was set in 2018 when India chased down a target of 199 runs against England. This was thus India’s first 200 plus chase in a T20 international outside India.

Overall the Auckland win was India’s third highest chase ever in T20 internationals, India highest ever chase was against West Indies at Hyderabad in December last year, when they chased down 208 runs. A look at the list 200 plus chases in T20 internationals will put in perspective India’s ability as a chasing team. They are the only side to have now complete a 200 plus chase successfully in the shortest format on 4 occasions.

Australia and South Africa have achieved the feat twice, while West Indies, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Qatar have done it once.