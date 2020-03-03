India vs New Zealand: ‘Their bowling was more suited to conditions’ - Sanjay Manjrekar names two bowlers who would have made a bigger impact

cricket

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 09:53 IST

The Indian seam bowlers were expected to great things in New Zealand, especially when the conditions were skewed so much in their favour. Although, they showed fight and they showed their class in both the Test matches, they were out bowled by the New Zealand bowlers. Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and then Neil Wagner were brilliant and put the Indian batsmen under a lot of strife.

Former India player and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter where he suggested that bowlers like Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar would have been more threatening and potent in the conditions on offer.

ALSO READ: Third-worst batting average, first whitewash under Virat Kohli - Numbers reveal India’s struggle

It needs to be mentioned here that Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to be ruled out owing to a sports hernia just before the series and this had an impact on India’s plans. Deepak Chahar, who has been brilliant in the short limited-overs career so far, too suffered an injury. He aggravated his back injury, which he picked up during the second One Day International played against West Indies in Vizag.

Bhuvi and Chahar’s bowling styles were more suited to the conditions we had for the Tests. Look at DeGrandhomme’s effectiveness as bowler. 😊 https://t.co/caOsoyRxBN — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 2, 2020

What Manjrekar says makes a lot of sense as both Bhuvneshwar and Chahar are out an out swing bowlers who present a proud seam and have the ability to extract the maximum-possible assistance out of a pitch. While the Indian bowlers did fight hard, it was the batting unit which failed to put their hands up and take charge of things.

ALSO READ: ‘Never used to speak of these things before’ - Virat Kohli wants more clarity from players

“So I think the outlook as far as I am concerned, and as far as I saw things happening, was not ideal for us in this series. We were not positive enough, we were not brave enough in moments, which we have done in the past. In the crunch moments [previously], we have just gone for it; even though we have lost, still we compete. Those are things for me that need to be ironed out. Skills follow your mindset, simple as that. You can bat as well as you want, but as long as you don’t think right, then you are not going to be able to do what you want to do. More about ironing those things out mentally and going ahead positively and taking challenges head on,” Kohli said after the match.