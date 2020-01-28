e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: ‘This team stronger, fitter than our generation’ - Vikram Rathour on how Team India have T20 World Cup plans covered

India vs New Zealand: ‘This team stronger, fitter than our generation’ - Vikram Rathour on how Team India have T20 World Cup plans covered

cricket Updated: Jan 28, 2020 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul
File image of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul(PTI)
         

It is a world cup year and India came into this series with the aim of figuring out the best possible combination and game plan for the marquee event. Two comprehensive performances in two matches have put them in an enviable position - they are just one win away from sealing the series. They also seem to have all the bases covered and for Team India head coach, the ability of the side to adapt from one format to the other is the biggest strength. “It is more of a mind set thing and about game plan. As a coach, I don’t think we really need to tell them anything. They are doing it on their own. They are stronger, fitter than from our generation. You can see that they are hitting big sixes and without any effort, that way the game has changed,” Rathour said ahead of the 3rd T20I.

ALSO READ: ‘He is a match-winner and he is here to stay’: Team India’s batting coach on young star

The action now shifts to Seddon Park in Hamilton and Rathour said that the normal-sized grounds will not alter the tactics of the side, but the bowlers will need to adapt to the conditions and pull their lengths back.

“You look at the conditions and go. It (Seddon Park) is a bigger ground, it is a regular ground, but we are still looking to play normal cricket, good cricket. I don’t think it alters anything. Maybe for the bowlers with their lengths, but with the batters, doesn’t make any difference.

“On bigger grounds (like in Australia), running between wickets will cover the game plan. A good game plan is about players who look at the situation, conditions and accordingly bat. If we play on bigger grounds, I am sure this team is capable of running twos and threes and adjust their game accordingly,” Rathour said.

