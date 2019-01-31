India vs New Zealand: Trent Boult runs amok as India crushed by 8 wickets in Hamilton ODI

New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets Thursday in the fourth one-day international after the hosts crumbled without talisman Virat Kohli and posted their lowest one-day international total since 2010.

After bowling out India for 92 in Hamilton, it took just 14.4 overs for the Black Caps to chase down the modest target.

The hosts were 93 for two, taking the five match series to 3-1 in India’s favour.

“Nice to see the ball moving around, made the most of it. Nice to chase it down as well. It swung around nicely; pretty satisfying. To make most of it is another thing. It was good fun, nice to bowl them out cheaply. I tried to pitch it up as much as possible. It was tough (going 0-3 down), but to pull it back is satisfying. I’m not sure. I’ll have lunch and enjoy the win,” Boult, who was man of the match, said in the post-match press conference.

Captain Rohit Sharma conceded that it was perhaps their worst batting performance in a long time and that they need to go back to the drawing board.

“One of our worst performances with the bat for a long time. Something we didn’t expect. You got to give credit to the NZ bowlers. It was a magnificent effort. Something to learn for us. At times, you need to apply pressure. We need to blame ourselves for it. Thing were looking good at that stage. It was about applying ourselves,” Rohit said after the match.

“Once you get in, things will start to look easier. We played some bad shots as well. It’s always challenging when the ball is swinging. Having a good run in the limited formats for a number of series. Everyone knows what went wrong. There will be times when it swings and we need to deal with it. When you are playing for your country, you try to give your best. We need to keep ticking the boxes,” he further added.

Kane Williamson, who elected to bowl first after winning the toss, said that he did not expect the pitch to behave in the way it did and gave all the credit to his bowlers.

“We didn’t expect the surface to behave like this. Nice to restrict them to a 90-odd total. It stood up a little bit and nipped a bit. It spun as well. One of those days, things went well. Credit to the areas guys bowled. We always wanted early wickets, to be able to that was a real step at the right direction. It was swinging, that was a weapon we wanted to use. Because we were able to put India under pressure, we were able to pick regular wickets,” Williamson said.

